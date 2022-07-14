OTC Markets Group Welcomes Five Grayscale Products to Our Premium Markets

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, announced Grayscale Decentraland Trust (OTCQX: MANA) has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market and Grayscale Basic Attention Token Trust (OTCQB: GBAT), Grayscale Chainlink Trust (OTCQB: GLNK), Grayscale Filecoin Trust (OTCQB: FILG), and Grayscale Livepeer Trust (OTCQB: GLIV) have qualified to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market.



U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the securities on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on OTC Markets Group’s premium markets offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors.

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Grayscale Decentraland Trust

Grayscale Decentraland Trust (MANA) (the "Trust") is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Decentraland in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Decentraland directly. Shares are distributed through sales in private placement transactions and become eligible to sell into the public market after a statutory one-year holding period. While an investment in the shares is not a direct investment in Decentraland, the shares are designed to provide investors with a cost-effective and convenient way to gain investment exposure to Decentraland. The shares are quoted on OTCQX under the ticker symbol “MANA”. The Trust's investment objective is for its shares (based on Decentraland per share) to reflect the value of the Decentraland held by the Trust, less the Trust's expenses and other liabilities. There can be no assurance that the value of the shares of the Trust will reflect the value of the Trust’s Decentraland, less the Trust’s expenses and other liabilities, and the shares may trade at a substantial premium over, or substantial discount to, such value and the Trust may be unable to meet its investment objective. For as long as the Shares trade at a substantial premium, investors who purchase shares on OTC will pay substantially more for their shares than investors who purchase shares in the private placement.

Decentraland per share is updated daily: https://grayscale.com/products/grayscale-decentraland-trust/

The Trust’s sponsor is Grayscale Investments.

About Grayscale Basic Attention Token Trust

Grayscale Basic Attention Token Trust (BAT) (the "Trust") is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Basic Attention Token in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Basic Attention Token directly. Shares are distributed through sales in private placement transactions and become eligible to sell into the public market after a statutory one‐year holding period. While an investment in the shares is not a direct investment in Basic Attention Token, the shares are designed to provide investors with a cost‐effective and convenient way to gain investment exposure to Basic Attention Token. The shares are quoted on OTCQB under the ticker symbol "GBAT." The Trust's investment objective is for its shares (based on Basic Attention Token per share) to reflect the value of the Basic Attention Token held by the Trust, less the Trust's expenses and other liabilities. There can be no assurance that the value of the shares of the Trust will reflect the value of the Trust’s Basic Attention Token, less the Trust’s expenses and other liabilities, and the shares may trade at a substantial premium over, or substantial discount to, such value and the Trust may be unable to meet its investment objective. For as long as the Shares trade at a substantial

premium, investors who purchase shares on OTC will pay substantially more for their shares than investors who purchase shares in the private placement.

Basic Attention Token per share is updated daily: https://grayscale.com/products/grayscale-basic-attention-token-trust/

The Trust’s sponsor is Grayscale Investments.

About Grayscale Chainlink Trust

Grayscale Chainlink Trust (LINK) (the "Trust") is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Chainlink in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Chainlink directly. Shares are distributed through sales in private placement transactions and become eligible to sell into the public market after a statutory one‐year holding period. While an investment in the shares is not a direct investment in Chainlink, the shares are designed to provide investors with a cost‐effective and convenient way to gain investment exposure to Chainlink. The shares are quoted on OTCQB under the ticker symbol "GLNK." The Trust's investment objective is for its shares (based on Chainlink per share) to reflect the value of the Chainlink held by the Trust, less the Trust's expenses and other liabilities. There can be no assurance that the value of the shares of the Trust will reflect the value of the Trust’s Chainlink, less the Trust’s expenses and other liabilities, and the shares may trade at a substantial premium over, or substantial discount to, such value and the Trust may be unable to meet its investment objective. For as long as the Shares trade at a substantial premium, investors who purchase shares on OTC will pay substantially more for their shares than investors who purchase shares in the private placement.

Chainlink per share is updated daily: https://grayscale.com/products/grayscale-chainlink-trust/

The Trust’s sponsor is Grayscale Investments.

About Grayscale Filecoin Trust

Grayscale Filecoin Trust (FIL) (the "Trust") is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Filecoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Filecoin directly. Shares are distributed through sales in private placement transactions and become eligible to sell into the public market after a statutory one-year holding period. While an investment in the shares is not a direct investment in Filecoin, the shares are designed to provide investors with a cost-effective and convenient way to gain investment exposure to Filecoin. The shares are quoted on OTCQB under the ticker symbol "FILG." The Trust's investment objective is for its shares (based on Filecoin per share) to reflect the value of the Filecoin held by the Trust, less the Trust's expenses and other liabilities. There can be no assurance that the value of the shares of the Trust will reflect the value of the Trust’s Filecoin, less the Trust’s expenses and other liabilities, and the shares may trade at a substantial premium over, or substantial discount to, such value and the Trust may be unable to meet its investment objective. For as long as the Shares trade at a substantial premium, investors who purchase shares on OTC will pay substantially more for their shares than investors who purchase shares in the private placement.

Filecoin per share is updated daily: https://grayscale.com/products/grayscale-filecoin-trust/

The Trust’s sponsor is Grayscale Investments.

About Grayscale Livepeer Trust

Grayscale Livepeer Trust (LPT) (the "Trust") is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Livepeer in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Livepeer directly. Shares are distributed through sales in private placement transactions and become eligible to sell into the public market after a statutory one-year holding period. While an investment in the shares is not a direct investment in Livepeer, the shares are designed to provide investors with a cost-effective and convenient way to gain investment exposure to Livepeer. The shares are quoted on OTCQB under the ticker symbol "GLIV." The Trust's investment objective is for its shares (based on Livepeer per share) to reflect the value of the Livepeer held by the Trust, less the Trust's expenses and other liabilities. There can be no assurance that the value of the shares of the Trust will reflect the value of the Trust’s Livepeer, less the Trust’s expenses and other liabilities, and the shares may trade at a substantial premium over, or substantial discount to, such value and the Trust may be unable to meet its investment objective. For as long as the Shares trade at a substantial premium, investors who purchase shares on OTC will pay substantially more for their shares than investors who purchase shares in the private placement.

Livepeer per share is updated daily: https://grayscale.com/products/grayscale-livepeer-trust/

The Trust’s sponsor is Grayscale Investments.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com