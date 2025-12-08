OTC Markets Group Welcomes Bimini Capital Management, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCQX: BMNM), an asset manager that speacilizes in residential mortgage-related securities, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “BMNM.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Robert E. Cauley, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Of Bimini, stated, “We are pleased to begin trading on OTCQX today and demonstrate Bimini’s continued growth as an asset manager. We are hopeful we can continue to do so and appreciate the enhanced exposure trading on OTCQX provides.”

About Bimini Capital Management, Inc.

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. invests primarily in, but is not limited to, residential mortgage-related securities issued by the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Our objective is to earn returns on the spread between the yield on our assets and our costs, including the interest expense on the funds we borrow. In addition, Bimini serves as the external manager of Orchid Island Capital Inc. and receives management fees and expense reimbursements from the arrangement. Bimini also receives dividends from its investment in Orchid Island Capital common shares. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. is headquartered in Vero Beach, Fla.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

