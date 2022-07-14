Sdiptech AB (publ) - Invitation to presentation of interim report for the second quarter of 2022

English Swedish

Invitation to presentation of Sdiptech’s interim report for the second quarter of 2022

Sdiptech AB (publ) will publish its interim report for the second quarter of 2022 on Thursday, 21 July 2022 at 08:00 CEST and invites you to a presentation via a webcast conference call on the same date at 14.00 CEST. Sdiptech's CEO Jakob Holm and CFO Bengt Lejdström will present the report and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Webcast presentation

The transmission can be viewed via the following link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/sdiptech/q2-2022/

The presentation slides used will be available during the webcast and will be published on the company's website, www.sdiptech.se, before the start of the presentation.

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com



Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.



The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 14 July 2022, at 13:00 CEST.

Attachment