BIO-key to Participate in CIO Forum Panel and Showcase its PortalGuard Identity and Access Management Platform at National Association of Counties Conference July 20-24

VP of Product Kimberly Biddings is an Expert Panelist in “A Crash Course in Marketing – Communicating About Cybersecurity Across Your County” during the CIO Forum on Weds.

AURORA, Colo. and WALL, N.J., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, announced today that it will sponsor and exhibit at the National Association of Counties (NACo) Annual Conference at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado, July 20-24th. BIO-key will meet with customer prospects and host Q&A sessions, and live demonstrations of their award-winning PortalGuard® IAM platform at Booth 507. BIO-key’s VP of Product, Kimberly Biddings, will be a featured expert panelist in “A Crash Course in Marketing – Communicating About Cybersecurity Across Your County” during NACo’s CIO Forum on Wednesday, July 20th.

Counties carry the significant responsibility of keeping resident personal information, priceless historical records, and critical infrastructure protected and secure in the event of a security breach. Over the past few years, counties have faced hundreds of cyberattacks that threaten their residents and critical infrastructure, including 911 call centers and water treatment plants. For another consecutive year this has elevated cybersecurity to a top priority for attendees at the conference, with multi-factor authentication (MFA) remaining at the top of the NACo Cyber Security Priorities and Best Practices List.

“For the second year in a row we are excited to sponsor and attend this event at a critical time when cybersecurity is top of mind for all counties,” said Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer of BIO-key. “Counties are an integral part of our national infrastructure and as an active partner to NACo member counties, we look forward to helping County IT leaders implement stronger IAM controls and to discussing cybersecurity measures that are essential to keeping their constituents safe from increasing cyberattacks.”

Attendees are invited to stop by booth 507 for live demonstrations of BIO-key’s PortalGuard solutions and to discuss their cybersecurity priorities, including:

Implementing multi-factor authentication, including biometrics;

Securing remote access;

Eliminating passwords with single sign-on;

Election security; and

Security policy configuration.



During demonstrations, attendees will see why PortalGuard stands out for its ability to help counties implement a complete IAM strategy. PortalGuard is the only IAM platform to offer Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) authentication as part of its multi-factor authentication capabilities, which uses a unique, centralized biometric identity to verify the person – not just a password, token, or device. The platform offers unmatched flexibility to support solution consolidation and aggregation under one set of centrally managed security policies and drive better user adoption. PortalGuard is affordable for counties of all sizes, offering all capabilities of the platform often at 50-60% below the competition, and is backed by a team of IAM experts, who are easy to reach and act as an extension of the county's IT team, thereby improving their cybersecurity posture quickly.

To learn more about BIO-key’s IAM solutions for counties, please visit the BIO-key website.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

