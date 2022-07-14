SCYNEXIS to Present Data from the CANDLE Nested Sub-Study of Ibrexafungerp During the International Society for the Study of Vulvovaginal Disease (ISSVD) XXVI World Congress and International Vulvovaginal Disease Update

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that data from the CANDLE 304s nested sub-study of ibrexafungerp for prevention of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC) will be presented during the International Society for the Study of Vulvovaginal Disease (ISSVD) XXVI World Congress and International Vulvovaginal Disease Update being held in Dublin, Ireland, July 15-20, 2022.



Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Outcomes of Oral Ibrexafungerp in Patients with Vulvovaginal Candidiasis who Failed Fluconazole Therapy

Concurrent Session: 12B-Abstract Presentations

Date/Time: July 19, 2022/2:00 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. IST (GMT+1)

Location: Breakout Room-E, McNabb Theatre

Presenter: Jack Sobel M.D.

For more information, see the ISSVD website here.

About Ibrexafungerp

Ibrexafungerp is an antifungal agent and the first representative of a novel class of structurally-distinct glucan synthase inhibitors, triterpenoids. This agent combines the well-established activity of glucan synthase inhibitors with the potential flexibility of having oral and intravenous (IV) formulations. Ibrexafungerp is in late-stage development for multiple indications, including life-threatening fungal infections caused primarily by Candida (including C. auris) and Aspergillus species in hospitalized patients. It has demonstrated broad-spectrum antifungal activity, in vitro and in vivo, against multidrug-resistant pathogens, including azole- and echinocandin-resistant strains. The FDA granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for the IV and oral formulations of ibrexafungerp for the indications of invasive candidiasis (IC), including candidemia, and invasive aspergillosis (IA) and has granted Orphan Drug Designation for the IC and IA indications. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted ibrexafungerp Orphan Medicinal Product designation for the indication of IC. Ibrexafungerp is formerly known as SCY-078.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company’s lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS has initiated the launch of its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME on June 1, 2021. In addition, late-stage clinical investigation of oral ibrexafungerp for the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

