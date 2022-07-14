OSS Implements New Strategic AI Transportables Advisory Board

ESCONDIDO, Calif., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, has formed a new strategic advisory board to help accelerate its pursuit of the multi-billion-dollar AI Transportables market.



The advisors include retired high-ranking military officials and corporate executives with decades of experience in technology, high performance computing and M&A for the defense, oil & gas, AI and unmanned vehicle industry verticals. The advisory members are providing input on product and market strategy, as well as helping OSS navigate targeted organizations and the armed forces.

Several of the advisors experienced firsthand the Pentagon’s priority of leveraging the highest performance commercially available products to add artificial intelligence (AI) and/or autonomous capabilities throughout the armed forces. Although the military budgets will vary depending on which administration may be in the office and budget cuts, the priority of widespread AI deployment is a requirement to maintain superiority over adversaries as well as to save lives.

“A number of the service veterans have stated that one of their lifelong missions will be to help the military identify and leverage commercially available technology from companies like OSS,” said OSS president and CEO, David Raun. “One advisor went on to say that he had over 600 marines under his command and five of them did not come back. He believes all five marines would still be with us today if the military was more proactive in deploying commercially available technology.”

OSS is currently making significant inroads on several fronts within the Armed Forces, as the demand for “Performance without Compromise” in these harsh environments has never been greater. Although great progress has been made by the company, the advisory members believe there are many more opportunities for OSS’ unique technology. However, we believe that many of the key decision makers of these opportunities are not aware of OSS’ capabilities. The advisors will help refine strategies, navigate government bureaucracy, and identify/introduce the company to key decision makers, all with the goal of accelerating OSS’ success. The advisors have confirmed that they believe OSS is in a unique position and has a disruptive road map that supports the AI priorities of the U.S. and NATO forces.

In addition to supporting the growth of OSS’ military business, the advisory board will help with M&A strategy, navigating the competitive landscape and making introductions throughout the industry. Although the autonomous truck business within the AI Transportables market is gaining traction for OSS, there are several other verticals or opportunities that the company has limited visibility as of this point in time. We believe that the advisors and their backgrounds in oil & gas, agriculture and mining will help OSS address emerging opportunities in these markets to support the company’s growth.

“We are seeing strong customer validation of our AI Transportables strategy, products and disruptive road map, and believe our new advisory board can help us accelerate our penetration of this large and growing market,” said Raun. “Attracting such an esteemed and diverse board of experts is a strong testament to our unique, ruggedized, high-performance computing solutions.”

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays, and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.



OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’, especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

