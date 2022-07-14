Ivans Expands its Partnership with Duck Creek Technologies, Which Joins Their Distribution Platform

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans ® today announced an expansion to its partnership with Duck Creek Technologies to quickly integrate and onboard its carrier customers to the Ivans Distribution Platform, the industry’s platform to streamline the submission process through standardized digital connections to agency-facing systems. The partnership will enable mutual customers of Duck Creek and Ivans Distribution Platform to easily implement the platform and quickly provide digital commercial quoting experiences to their agencies.

“Ivans Distribution Platform is revolutionizing the commercial lines distribution process, simplifying the workflow for both carriers and agents to work more productively and profitably together,” said Ken O’Sullivan, director of Product Management, Duck Creek Technologies. “By pre-building an integration with Ivans Distribution Platform, we will enable many more carriers to generate new and renewal business opportunities, while lowering total cost of ownership.”

Ivans Distribution Platform improves the entire commercial lines policy lifecycle. Unlike point solutions available in the market, the platform supports both straight through processing as well as more complex risks that require an underwriter’s attention. By identifying market appetite via Ask Kodiak as part of the process, the Ivans solution increases efficiencies and submission volume and can lower declination rates.

“Maintaining individual connections and integrations can be quite costly and time-consuming, forcing carriers to choose which connections to maintain and delaying the benefit realization of broader spread connectivity,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, Ivans. “Our partnership with Duck Creek will eliminate the barrier of time and expense it takes to manage integrations for our carrier partners, allowing them to focus their time on expanding and strengthening their commercial lines distribution channels.

For more information on how Ivans and Duck Creek are pushing the market forward, listen to this podcast: https://www.duckcreek.com/breaking-down-the-barriers-between-producers-and-insurers-with-mark-harrison-of-ivans/

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 34,000 agents and 450 carrier partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.