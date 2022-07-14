Digital Twin Consortium Signs Liaison with National Institute of Building Sciences

BOSTON, MA, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium ® today announced a liaison agreement with the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) to advance the use of digital twins in the building industry.

"We are excited about working with NIBS on leveraging digital twins to extend building information management systems (BIMs) capabilities," said Dan Isaacs, CTO, Digital Twin Consortium. "Through our collaboration, we will influence standards and processes to advance the use of digital twins in building industries.”

Established by the U.S. Congress in 1974, NIBS convenes experts from throughout the building industry, architecture, design, construction, and government.

“The construction industry has been a leader in implementing building information modeling to support activities in delivering projects, and NIBS supports this effort by developing BIM standards and guidelines at the national level,” said Stephen T. Ayers, FAIA, Interim CEO of NIBS. “This agreement with the Digital Twin Consortium comes at a critical point for the built environment.”

The two groups have agreed to the following:

Collaborating on standards requirements

Realizing interoperability by harmonizing technology components and other elements

Aligning work in Digital Twin Consortium horizontal domains for adoption within vertical environments and use cases, proof of concepts, and programs, including: Technology, terminology, and taxonomy Security and trustworthiness Conceptual, informational, structural, and behavioral models Enabling technologies such as simulation and AI Case study development from initial concept through operational analysis Open source for reference implementations

Enhancing DTC and NIBS council awareness and advocacy through cross-member engagement.

Creating a joint-working group on BIM and digital twins to coordinate existing standards, develop new standards and processes needed to drive adoption.

Digital Twin Consortium and NIBS will exchange information through regular consultations, seminars, and more.

About the National Institute of Building Sciences

National Institute of Building Sciences brings together labor and consumer interests, government representatives, regulatory agencies, and members of the building industry to identify and resolve problems and potential issues around the built environment. NIBS is a non-profit, non-governmental organization. For more information, visit nibs.org.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org .

