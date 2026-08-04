Digital Twin Consortium Welcomes Voronoi Health Analytics as a New Member

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC™) today announced that Voronoi Health Analytics, a Canadian developer of AI-based medical image segmentation and analysis software, has joined the consortium. Voronoi’s Data Analysis Facilitation Suite (DAFS) converts CT, PET/CT, and MRI scans into quantitative anatomical data — body composition, organ and tumor volumetry, and PET-derived metabolic activity — and its DAFS-CT product holds FDA 510(k) clearance (K253944) as a Class II software medical device. As a member, Voronoi will contribute its imaging expertise to DTC’s Healthcare & Life Sciences Working Group.

A digital twin of a patient requires validated, repeatable measurements of anatomy and disease; without them, the twin has no ground truth. Voronoi brings more than a decade of body-composition research, a peer-reviewed publication record, and PACS-integrated deployment through DAFS Node, its bi-directional DICOM gateway. Within DTC, the company will apply consortium frameworks and interoperability guidance to connect clinical imaging pipelines with digital twin architectures — including the dynamic patient replicas and predictive-care applications tracked by the Healthcare & Life Sciences Working Group — across research, diagnostics, and clinical workflows.

“We spent more than a decade making anatomy measurable — teaching software to turn a CT, PET/CT, or MRI scan into numbers a clinician can act on. DTC is where that capability connects to the wider digital twin ecosystem. We joined to help define how validated imaging biomarkers feed patient digital twins, and to align our platform with the interoperability frameworks the consortium is building,” said Dr. Mirza Faisal Beg, Founder and CEO, Voronoi Health Analytics.

“A patient digital twin starts with measurable anatomy, and Voronoi’s regulatory-cleared segmentation turns routine CT, PET/CT, and MRI scans into exactly that data,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO, Digital Twin Consortium. “Our members gain a proven imaging-biomarker capability to build against, and the broader ecosystem gains a working example of connecting clinical imaging pipelines to digital twin frameworks in healthcare.”

About Voronoi Health Analytics

Voronoi Health Analytics Inc. develops AI-based medical image segmentation and analysis software that transforms medical imaging into quantitative data for research, diagnostics, and clinical workflows. Its DAFS product family spans automated total-body CT, PET/CT, and MR quantification (DAFS), single-slice body composition analysis (DAFS Express), bi-directional DICOM integration with PACS ecosystems (DAFS Node), and DICOM anonymization (DAFS Anonymizer). The company has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. For more information, visit https://www.voronoihealthanalytics.com/.

About Digital Twin Consortium

The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) is Accelerating Digital Twin Innovation™. DTC advances digital twin adoption and market growth by working closely with members to foster development, raise awareness, and enhance interoperability of digital twin applications throughout the Digital Twin Lifecycle across industries. DTC is an EDM Association community. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

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