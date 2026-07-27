Digital Twin Consortium Takes Front-Running Simulation from Concept to Real-World Operation

BOSTON, MA, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC™) today announced member adoption of multi-agent driven Front-Running Simulation (FRS), carrying the framework from concept to real-world application: a working FRS implementation now in operation on a hydrocarbon processing plant digital twin, turning predictions into safe, executable actions, with oversight provided by the human in or on the loop. FRS emphasizes a system-based goal-oriented evolution of digital twins.

FRS was introduced in the paper Front Running Simulation: A Digital Twin Framework for Real-Time Replication, Prediction, and Goal Navigation by Dr. Michael Grieves, originator of the digital twin concept and Executive Director of the Digital Twin Institute. DTC members are now taking the framework forward, driving the digital twin’s evolution from a published concept to an operating practice.

A prediction that cannot be acted on has no operational value. FRS closes that gap. FRS continuously synchronizes with a live system, predicts probable futures using simulation and AI, and identifies the navigable information actions that move the system toward its goal with minimal wasted time, energy, and material.

At the center of the FRS framework, the Simulation Integration Engine fuses model-driven causation from physics-based models with data-driven correlation from current and historical data. In the webinar, a candidate action on a process plant digital twin runs end-to-end through physics-based prediction, an explicit causal model, a deterministic safety guardian, and a confidence tier. The result is that this determines whether the action executes autonomously, is recommended to an operator, or is held.

“FRS answers the question every digital twin program eventually hits: what do you do with a prediction? For our members, it is a concrete, demonstrated path from foresight to guarded, auditable action. For the broader ecosystem, it is a reusable pattern — fusing causation and correlation, gated by safety and confidence — that applies across process, energy, water, and discrete manufacturing and several other applications,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO, Digital Twin Consortium.

Download the FRS paper at https://doi.org/10.3390/machines14070763.

Register for the companion DTC live webinar, featuring a multi-agent demonstration, on BrightTALK: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/18347/672468/. The live webinar runs on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 4:00 PM EST or watch it on demand. It is co-presented by Dr. Grieves and Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro.

About Digital Twin Consortium

The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) is Accelerating Digital Twin Innovation™. DTC advances digital twin adoption and market growth by working closely with members to foster development, raise awareness, and enhance interoperability of digital twin applications throughout the Digital Twin Lifecycle across industries. DTC is an EDM Association community. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

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