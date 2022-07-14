Alignment Healthcare to Enter Texas in 2023, Introducing Its Award-Winning Medicare Advantage Plans to Medicare-Eligible Adults in El Paso, Hudspeth Counties

ORANGE, Calif., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced more details of its expansion into Texas, extending its award-winning Medicare Advantage plans and highly rated care model to about 140,000 Medicare-eligible adults in El Paso and Hudspeth counties in 2023, pending regulatory approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).1



In 2019, 25.9% of all U.S. residents age 65 and older — including 60% of Hispanic Americans in that age group — lived in California, Florida and Texas, according to the Administration of Community Living, a part of the Department of Health and Human Services. By 2060, the country’s 65 and older population is expected to grow by 36% to reach 94.7 million, with Hispanic Americans making up about 21% of that population, up from 9% in 2019.2,3

“By coming to Texas — one of the Top 3 most populous states for U.S. residents age 65 and older and the second-most populous among Hispanic American seniors — we plan to help make a difference in the lives of more seniors from diverse backgrounds by designing plans that are tailored to their specific care needs,” said Dawn Maroney, markets president, Alignment Healthcare. “We are eager to work with local doctors in the rural and westernmost areas of Texas, where the ratio of primary care physicians is lower, to improve senior access to the highest quality, affordable care.”

Medicare Advantage plans have shown to be popular among racially and ethnically diverse beneficiary populations, often some of the most vulnerable members of our health care system.4 Currently, Alignment offers Medicare Advantage prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible adults in Arizona, California, Nevada and North Carolina, including plans that are tailored to address to unique health care needs of the Asian American and Hispanic communities.

If approved by CMS, Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in El Paso and Hudspeth counties would be able to choose Alignment Health Plan HMO, PPO and chronic condition special needs plan options during Medicare’s annual enrollment period, Oct. 15-Dec. 7, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2023. In addition, they would also have access to popular Alignment Health Plan benefits such as non-emergency transportation, virtual exercise classes and grocery benefits, as well as 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service.

Along with Texas, Alignment Healthcare plans to offer its Medicare Advantage prescription drug plans to seniors in Florida for the first time in four counties and grow its presence in eight additional counties across Arizona, California, Nevada and North Carolina in 2023, subject to CMS approval. Its popular Medicare Advantage plans are consistently ranked for exceptional quality by both CMS and its members, with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 64 in 2021 — nearly double the average NPS in the category based on data collected and made publicly available by Customer Guru.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. The company provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

