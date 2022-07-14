First Orion Announces Joseph Stinziano as New President and Chief Operating Officer

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, the leading provider of branded communication solutions for businesses, today announces the appointment of Joseph Stinziano as president and chief operating officer. In his new role, Stinziano will leverage his experience leading billion-dollar organizations to further position First Orion as the market leader in branded communication and accelerate its growth strategy.



Stinziano joins First Orion after a 12-year career at Samsung Electronics North America, where he most recently served as the executive vice president of the consumer business division. Overseeing sales and marketing for an array of best-in-class consumer electronics products, Stinziano played a significant role in the multi-billion-dollar company’s extensive growth over the last decade and was a catalyst in establishing Samsung as a market leader in technological innovation.

“Joe is a proven leader who has demonstrated the ability to effectively build distribution strategies, take products to market and position companies as market leaders,” said Charles Morgan, CEO and Chairman at First Orion. “I’m confident Joe is the right person to help guide First Orion in this next chapter as Branded Communication continues its rapid adoption with businesses of all sizes.”

Over the course of a career spanning three decades, Stinziano has held leadership roles at Sony Electronics, AT&T and D&M Holdings. In his previous marketing and sales leadership roles, Stinziano directly managed and scaled businesses in B2B and B2C markets, in addition to leading the strategy behind channel, enterprise, telecom and reseller partnerships.

“It’s an honor to help lead the charge at First Orion, and I look forward to transforming how businesses and consumers interact via the phone,” said Stinziano. "First Orion has a well-established reputation for developing industry-shifting technologies in telecommunications. Starting with scam protection solutions to now being on the forefront of branded communication, First Orion is restoring consumer trust in mobile communication."

First Orion’s Branded Communication products, INFORM® and ENGAGE®, digitally enhance businesses’ phone communication by informing call recipients who is calling and why. With this technology, companies can brand calls with their logo, company name, department and reason for calling on the call recipient’s mobile device at the time of the call and in the call log afterward, increasing the likelihood of a callback.

For more information about First Orion or to demo its Branded Communication solutions, please visit firstorion.com.

About First Orion

First Orion Corp. is one of the fastest-growing telecommunications companies and provides industry-leading branded communication and communication protection solutions to mobile carriers and businesses. Branded Communication products, INFORM® and ENGAGE®, empower consumers to connect over a branded and verified call and are used by hundreds of companies worldwide. First Orion’s Communication Protection suite offers scam, fraud, and spoof protection solutions to hundreds of millions of consumers and processes more than 100 billion calls annually for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Boost Mobile Networks. For more information, visit firstorion.com.

