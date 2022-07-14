Sophos ZTNA Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Global New Product Innovation Award

OXFORD, United Kingdom, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos , a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced that Sophos ZTNA has been named Frost & Sullivan’s Global New Product Innovation Award winner. The zero trust network access (ZTNA) offering is recognized for its superior protection, industry-first integrations, innovative capabilities, and ease of use.



“Today’s cyber threat landscape is constantly evolving, and organizations need to prioritize modernized cybersecurity defenses to effectively protect against emerging threats,” said Raja Patel, senior vice president of products at Sophos. “Sophos ZTNA introduces a transparent and scalable security model for connecting users and devices to only the applications and data that they need. Through years of innovation, we’ve engineered a practical, easy to deploy and manage solution that answers an incredibly complex challenge.”

Sophos ZTNA provides end-to-end protection for endpoints, users, their identities, and the applications and networks that they connect to. Frost & Sullivan applauds Sophos ZTNA for its ability to provide advanced endpoint protection and zero trust network access with a single agent through its unique integration with Sophos Intercept X, including Sophos XDR (extended detection and response) and Sophos Managed Threat Response.

This integration “allows Sophos to reduce friction and simplify administrators’ jobs: there is a single management console for all the products (Sophos Central), a single agent deployment, and a very simple licensing scheme,” according to the report. Sophos ZTNA “matches customer needs for simplification in every aspect, ranging from design to purchase and service experience; therefore, clients appreciate the solution and the brand behind it.”

The Global New Product Innovation Award is a category within Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Awards, which honor industry leaders across global and regional markets for outstanding achievements and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.