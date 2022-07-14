LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of LJPC and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) (“La Jolla”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Innoviva, Inc. (Nasdaq: INVA) (“Innoviva”).



On July 11, 2022, La Jolla announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Innoviva in an all-cash deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Innoviva will acquire all outstanding shares of La Jolla at a price of $5.95 per share and an incremental $0.28 per share for additional cash proceeds received in connection with the divestiture of a non-core asset. The deal is scheduled to close in 30 days.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that La Jolla’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for La Jolla’s stockholders.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

