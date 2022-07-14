Couples Invited To Enter Contest For Exclusive Chance To Be Married October 1 During Weddings At Wrigley: An Enchanted Evening Hosted On The Magnificent Mile©

Chicago, IL, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all engaged couples! The Magnificent Mile Association©, in partnership with The Wrigley Building® is bringing back a not-to-be-missed celebration of love, offering 40 couples an exclusive opportunity to win a micro wedding or civil union during Weddings at Wrigley: An Enchanted Evening held Saturday, October 1.

Supported by media sponsor, Modern Luxury Weddings Chicago, and key partners, the Circuit Court of Cook County and Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago, Weddings at Wrigley: An Enchanted Evening is the first programmatic event to be announced in The Magnificent Mile Association’s returning Meet Me on The Mile summer series, and will provide a romantic crescendo to the lineup of activations along The Avenue.

Invited to dress in finery inspired by the spirit of the fall and Halloween season, couples will have free ceremonies conducted by judges volunteering from the Circuit Court of Cook County that will take place between 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. outdoors underneath the iconic Wrigley Building Bridge (410 N. Michigan Ave). All couples selected will be automatically entered to win the Grand Prize Honeymoon Package hosted by a Magnificent Mile hotel and additional partners.

The entry form for Weddings at Wrigley: An Enchanted Evening is open for application until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, August 5. Winning couples will be notified by Wednesday, August 10. The winner of the Grand Prize Honeymoon Package will be notified by Wednesday, August 17.

“The joy and happiness our event brought to the couples last year was incredibly inspirational, and we wanted to bring back this internationally-recognized event in a new and festive way this fall to inspire a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a new group of people celebrating their love,” says Bradley Borowiec, Vice President of The Wrigley Building.

Couples entering to win a spot for Weddings at Wrigley: An Enchanted Evening can expect:

A free, iconic outdoor wedding venue at The Wrigley Building, an opportunity not offered to the public

Circuit Court of Cook County volunteer Judge to officiate the ceremony

Discounted photography package from sponsor LaCour Images

Photo opportunities pre-ceremony along Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago’s River Terrace

Two witnesses, plus underage children of the couple, to stand with the couple during the ceremony

Opportunity to invite even more guests to cheer you on and celebrate after at Pioneer Court's micro reception

Chance to win the Grand Prize Honeymoon Package on The Magnificent Mile, among other prizes

List of preferred partners for hotel stay, salon and spa, boat cruises, extended reception venues, and more

Exclusive Modern Luxury Weddings swag bag and offers from area businesses

And more exclusive perks from participating partners!

Meet Me on The Mile’s Weddings at Wrigley: An Enchanted Evening is sponsored by the City of Chicago’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, The Wrigley Building®, Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago, Modern Luxury Weddings Chicago, Pioneer Court/Zeller (401 N. Michigan Avenue) and LaCour Images, with support from the Circuit Court of Cook County, 42nd Ward and 2nd Ward offices. For additional sponsorship opportunities, please contact Joelle Scillia at jscillia@themagnificentmile.com.

The Magnificent Mile® Association was founded in 1912 and is a private, nonprofit membership organization with a mission of preserving, promoting, and enhancing one of Chicago’s most unique, multi-use neighborhoods.

###

Attachments