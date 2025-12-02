The Magnificent Mile Holiday Shopping Week Debuts December 6–14

Chicago, IL, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Magnificent Mile Association is proud to introduce the first annual Magnificent Mile Holiday Shopping Week, a new digital campaign running December 6–14, 2025. This online initiative invites locals and visitors to explore a curated collection of exclusive offers from participating hotels, restaurants, retailers, and attractions along Chicago’s most iconic avenue. 

After The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® lit up the avenue and welcomed hundreds of thousands of guests to kick off the holidays, we are keeping the spirit going with the Magnificent Mile Holiday Shopping Week, a digital showcase of special offers from participating hotels, restaurants, retailers, and attractions. The campaign highlights seasonal opportunities to celebrate, discover new favorites, and enjoy the best of the district throughout December. 

The Magnificent Mile is the heart of Chicago’s holiday season, said Kimberly Bares, President and CEO of The Magnificent Mile® Association. Holiday Shopping Week invites the community to celebrate the season by supporting our exceptional members and enjoying the many ways this district shines throughout December. 

Explore the offers 
A continually updated list of participating businesses and their Holiday Shopping Week promotions can be found at: https://www.themagnificentmile.com/  

Whether checking off a gift list, planning a festive night out, or simply embracing the spirit of the season, Magnificent Mile Holiday Shopping Week offers something for everyone and showcases the very best of Chicago’s holiday magic.  

ABOUT THE MAGNIFICENT MILE ASSOCIATION
The Magnificent Mile® Association is a private, non-profit membership organization with a mission of preserving, promoting, and enhancing one of Chicago’s most unique neighborhoods. The organization represents 700 members, including retailers, hotels, restaurants, popular attractions, and commercial, institutional, and residential properties. For more information visit www.themagnificentmileassociation.com

