CHICAGO SHINES BRIGHT AT THE 34TH ANNUAL WINTRUST MAGNIFICENT MILE LIGHTS FESTIVAL AND PARADE

Chicago, IL, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® is back to launch the holiday season the weekend before Thanksgiving, featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World® Resort, illuminating North Michigan Ave.



WHERE:

Lights Festival Lane: Pioneer Court, 401 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago

Parade: South on North Michigan Ave. from Oak St. to Wacker Dr.

Fireworks Display: North Michigan Ave. and the Chicago River

WHEN:

Saturday, November 22, 2025

11 am–4 pm CST: Lights Festival Lane

5:30 pm–7:30 pm CST: Parade and Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular

COST: FREE | All activities are free and open to the public

WEBSITE: TheMagnificentMile.com

CHICAGO, IL — The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® returns for its 34th year with an all-new celebration of creativity, community, and holiday spirit under the theme “Chicago Shines Bright.” The weekend’s festivities will illuminate Michigan Avenue on Saturday, November 22, with a full day of family-friendly activities leading up to the iconic evening parade.

This mile-long, day-to-night celebration is the largest evening parade in the country and the third-largest parade overall. Headlined by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World® Resort, the parade will feature dazzling floats, giant helium balloons, marching bands, celebrity appearances, live performances, Santa Claus, and the breathtaking Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular.



The festival also marks the official start of the holiday season with the lighting of one million lights on more than 200 trees along North Michigan Avenue, a Chicago tradition that shines far beyond the city limits.



MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

This year’s Lights Festival will feature an exciting lineup of Chicago talent and musical favorites performing along the parade route:

Plain White T’s – Chicago’s own GRAMMY-nominated band, best known for their global hit “Hey There Delilah,” will perform live during the parade and give a free, acoustic performance earlier in the day at Lights Festival Lane.

DJ White Shadow – GRAMMY-winning producer, songwriter and Chicago native will debut a new float designed as a celebration of Chicago music featuring live dancers and performers.

Club Nouveau - American synth-soul group popular in the late 1980s and early 1990s known for the popular song “Lean on Me.”

5x GRAMMY-nominee and Chicago's power-pop children's music band Justin Roberts and the Not Ready for Naptime Players will open the Lights Festival Lane musical stage at 11 am and perform live during the parade.

Performance by Voices of Liberty from EPCOT® at Walt Disney World® Resort – renowned a cappella group performing in their Dickens-inspired holiday attire

The parade will also feature outstanding performers and top marching bands from across the country, including:

Leo High School Boys Choir – The acclaimed Chicago-based high school choir that made a run on America’s Got Talent

Petoskey Steel Drum Band, Petoskey, MI (Sponsored by HDR)

South Shore Drill Team, Chicago, IL (Sponsored by Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park)

Crystal Lake Strikers Drumline, Crystal Lake, IL

Uniting Voices Chicago, Chicago, IL – 90 members (Sponsored by Wintrust)

Cirque Wheel Jam, Chicago, IL (Sponsored by Navy Pier)

Greendale High School Band, Greendale, WI – 200 members

West Seneca Marching Band, West Seneca, NY – 72 members

Anderson High School Marching Highlanders, Anderson, IN – 81 members

Hartselle High School Marching Band, Hartselle, AL – 100 members

Libertyville High School Marching Band, Libertyville, IL – 103 members

PARADE HIGHLIGHTS

Disney Favorites – Walt Disney World Resort® once again ushers in the holiday magic, bringing beloved characters and spectacular floats to celebrate “The Most Magical Place on Earth” along North Michigan Avenue.

○ Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse – Dressed in contemporary holiday outfits, Mickey and Minnie will appear atop a float celebrating the holidays at “The Most Magical Place on Earth”.

○ Goofy and Stitch – Goofy, in a festive holiday sweater, and Stitch, dressed as Santa, will ride atop the Holiday Garden float.

○ Woody and Buzz Lightyear – The Toy Story duo ride aboard a bright red wagon overflowing with toys from Santa.

○ Anna and Elsa – The royal sisters, dressed with their holiday outfits inspired by Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, will glide in a frosted carriage.

Enjoy Illinois’ Big Lincoln giant helium balloon – This brand-new balloon will make its debut, bringing a larger-than-life version of Illinois’ favorite son to the parade route.

Grand Finale – Santa Claus arrives aboard Wintrust’s Grand Finale float, followed by the Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular over the Chicago River at approximately 7:15 p.m.

LIGHTS FESTIVAL LANE

From 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., families are invited to enjoy a full day of free, festive fun at Lights Festival Lane in Pioneer Court (401 N. Michigan Avenue). The outdoor celebration will feature live entertainment, music and family-friendly activities leading up to the parade.

Free Concert by Plain White T’s (1pm) - Chicago’s own GRAMMY-nominated band will perform a free, acoustic concert.

Justin Roberts and the Not Ready for Naptime Players will kick-off the morning with a live set at 11am

Leo High School Boys Choir will perform for fans at 2pm

Performance by Voices of Liberty from EPCOT® at Walt Disney World® Resort

'Twas the Night Before...by Cirque du Soleil – The acclaimed production is returning to The Chicago Theatre this holiday season and will bring special performances to Lights Festival Lane, showcasing the incredible acrobatics and festive energy that makes it a holiday favorite.

Free Activities – Guests can take part in free activities such as Wintrust Photos with Santa and other various photo ops, cheesecake decorating with Eli’s Cheesecake and more.

PARADE ROUTE

As many as one million parade-lovers and holiday revelers from throughout Chicagoland and around the country visit the North Michigan Avenue district annually to enjoy the parade and festival. The parade steps off from Oak Street on Michigan Avenue at 5:30 pm, traveling south to the Chicago River and then turning east on Wacker Drive, ending at Columbus Drive. Guests will line the east and west sides of North Michigan Avenue and the south side of Wacker Drive.



MAKE IT A WEEKEND

Extend the holiday magic by turning The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® into a full weekend getaway. Discover special hotel packages, savor festive dining experiences, and explore can’t-miss attractions from partners like Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park. Find exclusive offers, seasonal experiences and more by downloading The Magnificent Mile Holiday Guide at themagnificentmile.com.



WATCH FROM HOME

The parade will air on ABC7 Chicago and stream on abc7chicago.com on Sunday, November 23rd, from 6-7 p.m., with additional local airings on December 7th and 14th, and on-demand access throughout the holidays at abc7chicago.com. It will also be syndicated in over 200 markets across the U.S. and Canada, hosted by Cheryl Burton, Ryan Chiaverini, Judy Hsu, and Hosea Sanders.



MEDIA + SOCIAL CHANNELS

Digital Toolkit (link)

Official Hashtag: #WintrustLightsFest | Facebook: The Magnificent Mile (Facebook.com/MagnificentMile) X: @TheMagMile | Instagram: @TheMagMile | Website: TheMagnificentMile.com

