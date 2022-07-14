Definitive Healthcare Announces Timing of Its Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 financial results will be released on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss the company’s financial results.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Definitive Healthcare’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/.

A live dial-in will be available at (844) 826-3033 (domestic) or (412) 317-5185 (international). The conference ID number is 10168289. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through August 18, 2022 at (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 10168289.

