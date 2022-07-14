Garrett Motion to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday July 28, 2022

ROLLE, Switzerland, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX, GTXAP), a leading differentiated technology provider for the automotive industry, today announced it plans to issue financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Thursday, July 28, 2022 before the open of market trading.



Garrett will also hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am EDT / 3:30 pm CET. To view the press release, presentation and SEC filings or to listen to the webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at www.garrettmotion.com.

For listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session via telephone, please pre-register here: Garrett Q2 Conference Call Registration.

All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. A replay of the webcast will be available by visiting the Investor Relations section of Garrett Motion website.

