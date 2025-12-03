Garrett Motion Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program for 2026

PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX) ("Garrett" or the "Company"), a leading differentiated automotive technology provider, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program for calendar year 2026, authorizing the company to repurchase up to $250 million of the company's outstanding common stock.

This new program will commence on January 1, 2026, following the scheduled expiration of Garrett’s current share repurchase program on December 31, 2025.

“Returning capital to shareholders remains a cornerstone of Garrett’s financial framework,” said Oliver Rabiller, President and CEO Garrett. “Our strong cash flow generation enables us to invest in advanced turbocharging and zero-emission technologies while aiming to return 75% of our Adjusted Free Cash Flow to shareholders over time through dividends and share repurchases.”

The new share repurchase program reflects Garrett’s disciplined approach to capital allocation, balancing investment in growth opportunities with shareholder returns. The Company’s target to return 75% of its Adjusted Free Cash Flow to shareholders is subject to various factors, including industry and market conditions, the price of the Company’s common stock, and alternative uses of capital, and actual returns to shareholders may vary over time. There can be no guarantee as to the timing of the declaration and payment of any dividends, or the amount thereof, which is at the discretion of the Board. Moreover, the new share repurchase plan authorizes management to repurchase shares at such time and prices as it determines are beneficial to the Company and its shareholders. Any repurchases of shares will be made through open market purchases, block trades, or in privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. Under the share repurchase plan, there is no minimum number of shares that the Company is required to repurchase, and the Company may suspend or terminate the repurchase plan at any time.

About Garrett Motion Inc.

A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO 2 emissions. Garrett is expanding its positive impact by developing differentiated technology solutions for Zero Emission Vehicles, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for battery electric vehicles. Garrett has six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing sites and a team of more than 9,000 employees in more than 20 countries. Its mission is to enable the transportation industry to advance motion through unique, differentiated innovations. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

