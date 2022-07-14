Enthusiast Gaming Announces Filing of Circular Supplement

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), (“Enthusiast” or the “Company”), an integrated media and entertainment company for gamers, today announced that, further to its press release dated July 7, 2022 (the “July 7 Release”), it has filed a supplement (“Supplement”) to its management information circular dated June 16, 2022 (the “Circular”), which identifies the revised director slate and the names of the 10 director nominees that will stand for election at the Company’s annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) on July 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time), being:



John Albright; Michael Beckerman; Ben Colabrese; Alan Friedman; David Goldhill; Janny Lee; Adrian Montgomery; Scott Michael O’Neil; Angela Marie Ruggiero; and Richard Sherman.

Additional details of the 10 director nominees are set out in the Circular, Supplement and related Meeting materials available on SEDAR.

Updated Meeting Details

PLEASE DISREGARD THE GOLD FORM OF PROXY AND VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM AS SUCH FORMS ARE NO LONGER VALID, IN LIGHT OF GREYWOOD INVESTMENTS, LLC’S WITHDRAWAL OF ITS ALTERNATIVE SLATE OF DIRECTORS AS ANNOUNCED IN THE JULY 7 RELEASE. SHAREHOLDERS WHO HAVE ALREADY VOTED USING A GOLD FORM OF PROXY OR VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM AND WHO WISH TO HAVE THEIR SHARES VOTED ON SUCH MATTERS, AS AMENDED, AS SET FORTH ABOVE, MAY VOTE BY SUBMITTING A BLUE FORM OF PROXY OR VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM.

As the Circular and BLUE instrument of proxy (“Instrument of Proxy”) confer discretionary authority in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the Instrument of Proxy, Circular and the notice of Meeting, the management designees (or such other persons) appointed as proxyholder on the BLUE Instrument of Proxy or voting instruction form will rely on such discretionary authority to vote on these amendments and variations. The management designees will rely on such discretionary authority to vote “FOR” setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at ten (10) and “FOR” the election of the 10 management nominees.

SHAREHOLDERS DO NOT NEED TO TAKE ANY FURTHER ACTION IF THEY (1) HAVE ALREADY SUBMITTED A BLUE INSTRUMENT OF PROXY OR VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM AND (2) DO NOT OBJECT TO THE APPOINTED PROXYHOLDER VOTING ON THESE AMENDMENTS AND VARIATIONS.

A registered Shareholder who has already voted using a BLUE Instrument of Proxy but who does not wish to have their shares voted on such matters, as amended, as set forth above, may revoke their proxy at any time before it is exercised by an instrument in writing: (a) executed by that Shareholder or by that Shareholder’s attorney-in-fact, authorized in writing, or, where the Shareholder is a corporation, by a duly authorized officer of, or attorney-in-fact for, the corporation; and (b) delivered either: (i) to the Company at its head office at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the Meeting, or (ii) to the chairman of the Meeting prior to the vote on matters covered by the proxy on the day of the Meeting, or (iii) in any other manner provided by law. A later-dated BLUE form of proxy or voting instruction form will automatically revoke any and all previously submitted forms of proxy or voting instruction forms

If Beneficial Shareholders wish to revoke their previously given voting instructions, they must contact the broker or other intermediary that they provided their voting instruction forms to and comply with any and all applicable requirements of such broker or intermediary. Any Beneficial Shareholder wishing to revoke their voting instructions should contact their broker or intermediary in sufficient time to ensure that their revocation of voting instructions is received. If you have any questions respecting the voting of Common Shares held through a broker or other intermediary, please contact that broker or other intermediary for assistance.

If you have any questions about any of the information in the Supplement or require assistance in completing your form of proxy or voting instruction form, please consult your financial, legal, tax and other professional advisors or the Company’s strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Kingsdale Advisors, by telephone at 1-866-851-2743 (toll-free in North America) or at 1-416-867-2272 outside of North America, or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

