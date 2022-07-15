Novozymes plan to further increase prices across the portfolio in response to the significant and persistent hike in incoming cost

Novozymes has experienced unprecedented cost-inflation on raw materials, energy, and logistics. To recover these headwinds, substantial price increases will be implemented.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – 15 July 2022. Novozymes has been able to partially shield its customers from a large part of the global challenges, securing business continuity and high price stability relative to other suppliers.

However, Novozymes will further substantially increase prices at a level at least in line with the current and continued inflationary pressure no later than early 2023, to ensure continued innovation and supply robustness.

Novozymes is committed to create a sustainable future together with our customers and partners with high performing solutions in a cost-effective manner.

All customers have been or will be contacted shortly by their respective account managers.





