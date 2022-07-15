$19.2 Billion Worldwide Cell Separation Technologies Industry to 2027 - Featuring Akadeum Life Sciences, Alfa Laval and Corning Among Others

Dublin, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Separation Technologies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell separation technologies market reached a value of US$ 7.62 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 19.28 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.73% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cell separation technologies are a set of techniques, which are extensively deployed for identifying and separating one or more cells from the heterogeneous mixture based on their extracellular properties. They are further utilized in the healthcare sector for dealing with various chronic diseases, such as cancer, acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) and cystic fibrosis. Some of the most employed techniques for cell separation include microfluidic cell sorting, immunogenicity cell isolation and density gradient configuration. These techniques are applied based on the varying size, density, surface protein expression and shape of the cells.



Cell Separation Technologies Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of cell separation technologies in the pharmaceutical industry to enhance drug discovery and develop drugs with improved efficacies is one of the key factors driving the global cell separation technologies market toward growth. Additionally, the introduction of advanced isolation tools for the continuous examination of nucleic acids, chromatin, proteins, and other complex cells is contributing to the market growth.

In line with this, the increasing requirement for personalized medicines and an enhanced focus on cell-based research are positively impacting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing investments and fundings in the research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology for developing and utilizing isolated cells for developing novel cell-based treatments and therapies for several chronic ailments is propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, the escalating prevalence of various chronic diseases amongst the geriatric population is positively influencing the market. Other factors, such as the rapid expansion in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and the numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of several nations for fortifying the healthcare infrastructure by enhancing cell-based technology, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Akadeum Life Sciences, Alfa Laval AB, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., pluriSelect Life Science UG (haftungsbeschrankt) & Co. KG, Stemcell Technologies Inc., Terumo Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



