Net Asset Value(s)

| Source: Northern 3 VCT PLC Northern 3 VCT PLC

Newcastle Upon Tyne, UNITED KINGDOM

15 JULY 2022

 

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

 

UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

 

 

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) is a Venture Capital Trust (“VCT”) launched in 2001 and managed by Mercia Fund Management Limited. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth, by investing in a portfolio of investments mainly comprising unquoted venture capital holdings. In order to maintain approval by HM Revenue & Customs as a VCT, the Company is required to comply on a continuing basis with the provisions of Section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007.

 

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 30 June 2022 was 96.3 pence (31 March 2022 (audited) 97.9 pence).

 

For the purposes of calculating the net asset value per share, quoted investments are carried at bid price as at 30 June 2022 and unquoted investments are carried at fair value as at 30 June 2022 as determined by the directors.

 

 

New Investments:

During the three months ended 30 June 2022 two new venture capital investments were completed.

 


Name of company
Business activity 		Amount
invested
£000
LMC SoftwareSocial care management software for care homes for the elderly or disabled850
Sen CorporationLive streaming of high quality video from space666
   

In addition to the new investments above £952,000 was invested in three existing portfolio companies during the quarter.

 

 

Realisations:

During the three months ended 30 June 2022 two venture capital investments were realised.

 


Name of company
Sale proceeds

Original cost 		Carrying value at

31 March 2022
 £000£000£000
Knowledgemotion2,9751,7402,975
Ideagen (AIM quoted) – partial disposal1,126117693
    

 

The number of ordinary shares in issue at 30 June 2022 was 125,343,896. During the three months ended 30 June 2022 472,428 shares were re-purchased for cancellation at an average price of 93.0 pence per share and 16,700,963 shares were allotted were allotted pursuant to the Company’s 2021/22 public share offer.

 

Enquiries:

James Sly / Graham Venables, Mercia Fund Management Ltd

Phone:                0330 223 1430

Website:        www.mercia.co.uk

 

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.

 