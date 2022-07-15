Notice to shareholders

English Lithuanian

Dear Shareholders,



we inform you that on 14.07.2022 the District Court of Kaunas in civil case no. eB2-1226-555/2022 adopted a ruling, to accept the statement of the General Manager of AB "Snaigė" Mindaugas Sologubas regarding the filing of a restructuring case of AB "Snaigė".

The civil case is intended to be examined at a court session in the order of the written process in 2022 on September 6 at 9:00 a.m., the date, time, place, and composition of the court will be announced on a special website.





General Manager

Mindaugas Sologubas

Tel. +37031556206

Attachment