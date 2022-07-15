Dorman Releases More Than 230 New Steering & Suspension Products in First Half of 2022

COLMAR, Pa., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dedicated steering and suspension experts at Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) released more than 230 new premium engineered products in the first half of 2022, building on more than 600 new products released throughout 2021, reinforcing a continuous commitment to providing new solutions to our customers.



Dorman's chassis parts are designed for a direct fit and long service life. From control arms and bushings, to sway bars, tie rods and ball joints, our chassis parts include premium features like sealed bearings, high-performance lubricants, corrosion-resistant finishes and new hardware. Dorman employs stringent quality control at every step in the manufacturing process to ensure every new product meets the highest possible standards of performance and quality.

The new chassis parts released in the first six months of 2022 make up two dozen different part types, including both direct replacements and upgraded components for drivers who demand better performance. Notable additions released so far this year include:

An OE FIX alignment caster / camber ball joint for 2007-2020 Ford Transit vans that allows technicians to adjust the camber while the ball joint remains installed on the vehicle (BJ87355PR). This upgraded design restores proper vehicle handling, saves time when alignments are needed, and reduces future service costs and the frequency of tire replacements.

A trailing arm for more than 800,000 Honda Odyssey vehicles from 2011-2017 (part number CA59943PR).

Six aftermarket-exclusive stabilizer bar bracket kits that fit more than 20 million vehicles across North America and include all the necessary hardware for complete repairs.

10 upgraded ball joints, drag links, tie rod ends and stabilizer bar link kits representing more than 15 million repair opportunities for the most popular domestic vehicles on the road, featuring hardened ball studs and premium corrosion resistance.

New coverage for hybrid and electric vehicles, including new control arm and ball joint assemblies for a quarter-million Tesla models S and X, and a variety of control arms, trailing arms and lateral arms for hundreds of thousands of hybrid Toyota and Lexus vehicles.



These new adds continue Dorman’s expansion of unique steering and suspension solutions, from front end suspension kits for the F-150 and over 50 other high VIO platforms that include all common wear items, to thousands of individual component replacements. To receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, sign up at DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

