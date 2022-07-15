Olive Tree People Inc. Initiates Exclusive Partnership with US Salons and Spas

SANTA MONICA, CA, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) subsidiary Olive Tree People Inc. today announced that Oliveda, the number one waterless skincare brand from Europe, is now starting exclusively with up to 3,875 beauty salons and spas in the United States. For its exclusive U.S. partners, Olive Tree People offers exclusivity within the salon’s or spa’s ZIP code, participation in all online sales generated in that ZIP code, the beauty salon or spas will be advertised by exclusively by Olive Tree People every week, among other benefits.

Olive Tree People regularly contacts 225 million potential customers for its exclusive zip code partners. The brand’s treatment concepts are unique worldwide and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book “The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days”.

Waterless beauty was cited as “the next big thing” in articles in US Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, as well as many others industry outlets, and by Mintel, a world-leading institute for future research. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success.

Register now for exclusivity in your ZIP code by emailing US-Beauty-Salon-Zipcode@oliveda.com

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Founded by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc., listed under the stock symbol OLVI, has subsidiaries including Olive Tree People Inc. and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, which have over 20 years of experience in the manufacture and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products. The company also has wearable beauty and health technology unique in the world. In addition to online sales and a worldwide branch network of 650 retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates flagship stores, the Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Düsseldorf. Overall, the company assumes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide in the next five years and increase the branch network to 1,200 worldwide. Through its subsidiaries, Olive Tree People is the largest investor in organic certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Additional information about the Company is available at http://www.oliveda.com, https://us.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.



