Imagine a ring that evolves with you. Introducing the Evolve Ring by Jostens™.

Minneapolis, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is a class ring? Industry leader and constant innovator in class jewelry, Jostens, knows it’s more than a simple keepsake. It’s a connection to community. A badge of achievement. A reflection of identity. And thanks to the launch of their new Evolve Ring™, that identity no longer needs to remain static.

The idea was simple; a class ring that changes with its wearer. The design is as elegant as it is striking. Interchangeable inserts grant flexibility to customize the ring throughout the wearer’s lifetime.

“Jostens is synonymous with completely customized class jewelry.” says Alyson Araque, Vice President of Merchandise & Creative at Jostens Corporate Headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “We leaned-in to that reputation with this design. The Evolve Ring™ is a sleek, modern celebration of perpetual personal growth.”

Every Evolve Ring™ purchase includes two interchangeable inserts, chosen from more than 80 designs. The designs represent mascots, activities, sports, curriculum, initials and more. Additional inserts can be purchased at any time, giving the design it’s endless adaptability.

The Evolve Ring™ inner band provides ample engraving space for 1 or 2 lines of text, perfect for the wearer’s name, their school and class year, or a personal motto. Students can choose from 10 different metals for their ring, ranging from Sterling Silver to 18k Yellow Gold.

Learn more about the Evolve Ring™ and other Jostens class jewelry designs at Jostens.com.

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, MN, for more information visit www.jostens.com.

