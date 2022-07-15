CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022. Net income for core banking activity (i.e., deposits and portfolio loans) strengthened, however earnings declined as a result of substantially reduced mortgage banking income following the significant rise in mortgage interest rates. Net income for the quarter was $0.9 million, or $0.68 basic and $0.49 diluted earnings per share, compared to $1.4 million, or $1.08 basic and $0.63 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2021; and net income for the six month period was $1.8 million, or $1.38 basic and $1.00 diluted earnings per share, compared to $3.5 million, or $2.74 basic and $1.59 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2021.



Financial highlights for the quarter include:

Net interest income and margin for the quarter were $5.9 million and 3.23%, respectively, compared to $5.8 million and 3.26%, respectively, in the same period of 2021; and $11.4 million and 3.15%, respectively, for the six month period compared to $11.5 million and 3.24%, respectively, for the same period of 2021. The six month period includes $0.3 million less PPP loan fee accretion income and $0.2 million more subordinated debt interest expense compared to the same period in 2021, revealing a stronger result for core banking activity in 2022 versus 2021. PPP loans are substantially paid down as of June 30, 2022, with remaining principal balances of $0.2 million and a negligible amount of fees left to accrete in the future.

Net mortgage banking revenues were down $1.5 million and $5.0 million for the quarter and six month period, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2021. The change was due to a 54% decline in loan originations for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period of 2021, as a result of an increase of more than 150 basis points in average mortgage rates that also prompted tightening margins across the industry as mortgage producers began to compete more intensively for each mortgage. Related Mortgage Division compensation expenses were also down $0.8 million and $2.5 million for the quarter and six month period, respectively, when compared to the same periods in 2021.

Although nominally up from the lows reported for March 31, 2022, asset quality measures remain near cycle-best levels. As of June 30, 2022, non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans were 0.25% and 0.22%, respectively, compared to 0.21% and 0.14%, respectively, at December 31, 2021, and 0.29% and 0.19%, respectively, at June 30, 2021. In addition, CIBM reported no or 0.00% loans 30 days or greater past due and still accruing at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.40% on June 30, 2021; and made provisions for future loan losses of $40,000 during the second quarter of 2022 compared to a reversal of $0.3 million during in the same period of 2021.

Checking deposits grew by $12 million and total deposits grew by $24 million from December 31, 2021, to June 30, 2022, due to ongoing marketing activity. Short-term federal funds and US T-Bill interest rates have risen substantially since the beginning of the year and, as a result, pressure on balances is expected to increase.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIBM’s President and CEO, commented, “We continue to focus on growing and improving our core banking activities and are seeing positive outcomes, including improved net interest income composition and growth in key loan and deposit balances. Although reduced residential mortgage activity has had a large impact on our earnings in 2022 compared to the prior two years, it has also afforded us the ability to make significant progress in the implementation of a new mortgage loan operating system, which will provide a better loan origination experience for both employees and customers alike in the future.”

He added, “Project Falcon – which we launched two years ago – also concentrates on identifying and implementing internal process improvements and efficiency-enhancing technologies that allow us to maximize our internal capacity. This is critically important as we target improved efficiencies through higher core revenues as well as improvements in our cost structure and controls.”

Mr. Chaffin also cautioned, “With growing economic uncertainty, high inflation rates, and rising interest rates, recession risks are significant in the foreseeable future. As a result, we are both seeking business opportunities to enhance our performance in the current markets and actively managing the loan portfolio to reflect higher future credit risks.”

He concluded, “As a reminder, at our 2022 Annual Meeting, we announced plans to redeem approximately 5,830 shares of Series A preferred stock during the fourth quarter of 2022. The redemption will be pro-rata among Series A preferred stockholders and at the fixed redemption price in our Articles of Incorporation of $825 per share, for a total price of approximately $4.8 million. Further details will be provided as we near the redemption date.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates ten banking offices and two mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;

economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;

the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and

the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data At or for the Quarters Ended 6 Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Selected Statement of Operations Data: Interest and dividend income $ 6,411 $ 5,879 $ 6,244 $ 6,311 $ 6,239 $ 12,290 $ 12,504 Interest expense 517 413 387 417 456 930 992 Net interest income 5,894 5,466 5,857 5,894 5,783 11,360 11,512 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 40 (325 ) (502 ) (413 ) (300 ) (285 ) (280 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 5,854 5,791 6,359 6,307 6,083 11,645 11,792 Noninterest income (1) 1,660 1,705 2,718 4,072 3,135 3,365 8,281 Noninterest expense 6,374 6,262 7,641 7,517 7,279 12,636 15,219 Income before income taxes 1,140 1,234 1,436 2,862 1,939 2,374 4,854 Income tax expense 251 334 336 788 558 585 1,356 Net income $ 889 $ 900 $ 1,100 $ 2,074 $ 1,381 $ 1,789 $ 3,498 Common Share Data: Basic net income per share (2) $ 0.68 $ 0.69 $ 1.28 $ 1.61 $ 1.08 $ 1.38 $ 2.74 Diluted net income per share (2) 0.49 0.50 0.92 0.94 0.63 1.00 1.59 Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tangible book value per share (3) 53.68 54.53 57.06 55.60 54.19 53.68 54.19 Book value per share (3) 51.22 52.07 54.55 50.58 49.16 51.22 49.16 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,307,289 1,295,573 1,287,438 1,286,536 1,282,917 1,300,164 1,275,971 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 1,798,002 1,792,181 1,784,005 2,208,493 2,208,600 1,793,809 2,197,071 Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 774,356 $ 764,641 $ 745,393 $ 775,912 $ 753,660 $ 774,356 $ 753,660 Loans 549,175 529,212 543,819 559,079 553,642 549,175 553,642 Allowance for loan losses (8,010 ) (8,011 ) (8,352 ) (8,699 ) (9,165 ) (8,010 ) (9,165 ) Investment securities 122,483 109,533 106,647 102,243 108,825 122,483 108,825 Deposits 642,500 631,953 618,991 624,579 609,964 642,500 609,964 Borrowings 37,693 36,789 27,049 34,577 29,592 37,693 29,592 Stockholders' equity 89,111 89,931 91,780 108,984 107,051 89,111 107,051 Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (4) 3.23 % 3.05 % 3.18 % 3.21 % 3.26 % 3.15 % 3.24 % Net interest spread (5) 3.14 % 2.98 % 3.10 % 3.12 % 3.16 % 3.06 % 3.15 % Noninterest income to average assets (6) 0.91 % 0.97 % 1.43 % 2.13 % 1.68 % 0.94 % 2.24 % Noninterest expense to average assets 3.34 % 3.35 % 3.98 % 3.92 % 3.91 % 3.35 % 4.09 % Efficiency ratio (7) 83.52 % 85.98 % 88.87 % 75.34 % 81.69 % 84.72 % 76.75 % Earnings on average assets (8) 0.47 % 0.48 % 0.57 % 1.08 % 0.74 % 0.47 % 0.94 % Earnings on average equity (9) 3.96 % 3.98 % 4.47 % 7.59 % 5.18 % 3.97 % 6.62 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to loans (10) 0.22 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.19 % Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans (10) 0.28 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.27 % 0.32 % 0.28 % 0.32 % Nonperforming assets, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets (10) 0.25 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.29 % 0.25 % 0.29 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans (10) 1.46 % 1.51 % 1.54 % 1.56 % 1.66 % 1.46 % 1.66 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (10) 512.48 % 742.45 % 726.26 % 575.33 % 519.26 % 512.48 % 519.26 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (10) 0.03 % 0.01 % -0.11 % 0.04 % -0.16 % 0.02 % -0.12 % Capital Ratios: Total equity to total assets 11.51 % 11.76 % 12.31 % 14.05 % 14.20 % 11.51 % 14.20 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.85 % 17.52 % 15.53 % 18.14 % 18.02 % 16.85 % 18.02 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.85 % 14.43 % 14.28 % 16.89 % 16.76 % 13.85 % 16.76 % Leverage capital ratio 10.20 % 10.27 % 10.22 % 12.44 % 12.32 % 10.20 % 12.32 % Other Data: Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 159 172 177 179 176 159 176 Number of banking facilities 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 (1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities. (2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. (3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards. (4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. (5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities. (7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities. (8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets. (9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity. (10) Excludes loans held for sale.





CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 68,097 $ 88,605 $ 59,184 $ 69,217 $ 52,467 Reverse repurchase agreements - - - - - Securities available for sale 120,265 107,237 104,240 99,813 106,383 Equity securities at fair value 2,218 2,296 2,407 2,430 2,442 Loans held for sale 7,519 9,567 9,859 18,258 13,168 Loans 549,175 529,212 543,819 559,079 553,642 Allowance for loan losses (8,010 ) (8,011 ) (8,352 ) (8,699 ) (9,165 ) Net loans 541,165 521,201 535,467 550,380 544,477 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 2,897 3,140 3,140 3,140 3,140 Premises and equipment, net 4,138 4,226 4,200 3,979 3,873 Accrued interest receivable 1,644 1,611 1,605 1,813 1,916 Deferred tax assets, net 16,142 15,758 14,731 15,193 15,632 Other real estate owned, net 403 403 403 403 403 Bank owned life insurance 6,002 5,966 5,930 5,894 4,861 Goodwill and other intangible assets 98 103 109 115 120 Other assets 3,768 4,528 4,118 5,277 4,778 Total Assets $ 774,356 $ 764,641 $ 745,393 $ 775,912 $ 753,660 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 129,457 $ 124,724 $ 120,479 $ 122,441 $ 121,862 Interest-bearing demand 66,495 67,362 63,693 62,414 61,439 Savings 287,159 294,255 289,943 287,609 266,085 Time 159,389 145,612 144,876 152,115 160,578 Total deposits 642,500 631,953 618,991 624,579 609,964 Short-term borrowings 28,013 27,117 27,049 34,577 29,592 Long-term borrowings 9,680 9,672 - - - Accrued interest payable 287 144 100 111 127 Other liabilities 4,765 5,824 7,473 7,661 6,926 Total liabilities 685,245 674,710 653,613 666,928 646,609 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 20,463 shares and 40,690 shares of series A and 1,610 shares and 3,201 shares of series B; convertible; $22.1 million and $43.9 million aggregate liquidation preference, respectively 18,762 18,762 18,762 37,308 37,308 Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,323,547 and 1,306,660 issued shares; 1,309,478 and 1,292,591 outstanding shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (1) 1,324 1,318 1,307 1,302 1,301 Capital surplus 180,544 180,431 180,360 179,557 179,421 Accumulated deficit (107,108 ) (107,997 ) (108,897 ) (109,997 ) (112,071 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net (3,877 ) (2,049 ) 782 1,348 1,626 Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (2) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) Total stockholders' equity 89,111 89,931 91,780 108,984 107,051 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 774,356 $ 764,641 $ 745,393 $ 775,912 $ 753,660 (1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 59,957 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at June 30, 2022 and 66,299 shares at December 31, 2021. (2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.





CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) At or for the Quarters Ended 6 Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Loans $ 5,542 $ 5,254 $ 5,572 $ 5,646 $ 5,583 $ 10,796 $ 11,107 Loans held for sale 90 58 131 135 95 148 270 Securities 683 537 516 509 551 1,220 1,106 Other investments 96 30 25 21 10 126 21 Total interest income 6,411 5,879 6,244 6,311 6,239 12,290 12,504 Interest Expense Deposits 384 350 379 409 447 734 959 Short-term borrowings 12 7 8 8 9 19 33 Long-term borrowings 121 56 0 0 0 177 0 Total interest expense 517 413 387 417 456 930 992 Net interest income 5,894 5,466 5,857 5,894 5,783 11,360 11,512 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 40 (325 ) (502 ) (413 ) (300 ) (285 ) (280 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 5,854 5,791 6,359 6,307 6,083 11,645 11,792 Noninterest Income Deposit service charges 92 88 95 97 90 180 174 Other service fees 71 25 23 35 43 96 83 Mortgage banking revenue, net 1,268 1,430 2,300 3,626 2,763 2,698 7,746 Other income 141 212 185 186 280 353 472 Net gains on sale of securities available for sale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities (78 ) (112 ) (23 ) (12 ) 7 (190 ) (36 ) Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans 126 31 120 151 0 157 0 Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns) 40 31 18 (11 ) (48 ) 71 (158 ) Total noninterest income 1,660 1,705 2,718 4,072 3,135 3,365 8,281 Noninterest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 4,175 4,229 5,334 5,436 5,099 8,404 11,055 Equipment 439 442 446 390 384 881 763 Occupancy and premises 408 422 400 395 443 830 877 Data Processing 171 166 167 105 181 337 366 Federal deposit insurance 51 52 51 46 47 103 95 Professional services 284 224 353 227 328 508 581 Telephone and data communication 60 61 67 70 56 121 116 Insurance 74 85 72 66 64 159 132 Other expense 712 581 751 782 677 1,293 1,234 Total noninterest expense 6,374 6,262 7,641 7,517 7,279 12,636 15,219 Income from operations before income taxes 1,140 1,234 1,436 2,862 1,939 2,374 4,854 Income tax expense 251 334 336 788 558 585 1,356 Net income 889 900 1,100 2,074 1,381 1,789 3,498 Preferred stock dividend 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Discount from repurchase of preferred stock 0 0 546 0 0 0 0 Net income allocated to common stockholders $ 889 $ 900 $ 1,646 $ 2,074 $ 1,381 $ 1,789 $ 3,498

