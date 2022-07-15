Purpose Investments Inc. Announces July Distributions

TORONTO, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of July 2022 for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).

The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is July 26, 2022, with the exception of Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and Purpose Ether Yield ETF, which will have an ex-distribution date of July 27, 2022, as well as Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash Fund, which have an ex-distribution date of July 28, 2022. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is July 28, 2022.

Open-End FundsTicker SymbolDistribution per share/unitRecord DatePayable DateDistribution Frequency
Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF SeriesPDF$0.0850107/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF SeriesPDIV$0.0522107/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF SeriesPBD$0.0520107/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF SeriesPHR$0.0720107/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF SeriesPIN$0.0830107/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF SeriesPYF$0.0830107/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF SeriesPYF.UUS $ 0.0885107/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF SeriesPYF.B$0.0885107/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF SeriesBNC$0.0850107/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF SeriesPRP$0.0540107/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF SeriesPAYF$0.1181107/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF UnitsPID$0.078007/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF UnitsPUD$0.065007/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF UnitsPUD.B$0.076007/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF UnitsBND$0.058507/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose High Interest Savings ETFPSA$0.093207/28/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF UnitsPSU.UUS$ 0.142207/28/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF UnitsSYLD$0.097007/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF UnitsPINC$0.084007/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF UnitsIGB$0.0602107/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF UnitsRPS$0.095007/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF SeriesRDE$0.0800107/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF UnitsRPU$0.094007/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2RPU.B / RPU.U$0.094007/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF UnitsREM$0.058007/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF UnitsFLX$0.029707/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF UnitsFLX.UUS$ 0.037507/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF UnitsFLX.B$0.036507/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF UnitsBDEQ$0.011207/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund – ETF UnitsBDOP$0.007507/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF UnitsCROP$0.087507/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF UnitsBTCY$0.040007/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged UnitsBTCY.B$0.043007/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsBTCY.UUS$ 0.052007/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF UnitsETHY$0.025007/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged UnitsETHY.B$0.029007/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsETHY.UUS$ 0.032507/27/202208/08/2022Monthly
Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield ETF – ETF UnitsHEAL$0.081507/27/202208/08/2022Monthly


Closed-End FundsTicker SymbolDistribution
per share/unit		Record DatePayable DateDistribution Frequency
Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class TRIGP.UN$0.114607/29/202208/15/2022Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp – Class ABNK$0.0662107/29/202208/15/2022Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred SharesBNK.PR.A$0.0500107/29/202208/15/2022Monthly
(1) Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
(2) Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.
 

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $12 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.