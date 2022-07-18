Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q2 2022 Trading update

Harvest volumes Q2 2022 (1)



Farming Norway 60.0 thousand tonnes Farming Scotland 13.0 thousand tonnes Farming Chile 14.5 thousand tonnes Farming Canada 10.5 thousand tonnes Farming Ireland 3.5 thousand tonnes Farming Faroes 1.5 thousand tonnes Total 103.0 thousand tonnes

In connection with the presentation of the Q1 2022 results, Mowi ASA guided a total harvest volume of 99 thousand tonnes (GWE) for Q2 2022.

Note:

(1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWE).

Additional information

Operational EBIT for the Group was approximately EUR 320 million in Q2 2022 (EUR 137 million in Q2 2021).

Total Operational EBIT per kg through the value chain was approximately as follows:

Norway EUR 3.95 Scotland EUR 1.60 Chile EUR 1.05 Canada EUR 3.00 (Canada West: EUR 3.85) Ireland EUR 2.80 Faroes EUR 5.80

Operational EBIT in Consumer Products was EUR 18 million (EUR 16 million in Q2 2021) and Feed EUR 2 million in Q2 2022 (EUR 3 million in Q2 2021).

Reported financial net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) was approximately EUR 1 240 million at the end of the quarter (excluding IFRS 16 effects).

The complete Q2 2022 report will be released on 24 August at 06:30 CET.

Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.