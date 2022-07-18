Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 11 July 2022 to 15 July 2022:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
11 July 2022130,000160.1620,820,800
12 July 2022100,000165.6816,568,000
13 July 2022110,000162.8317,911,300
14 July 2022120,000162.5519,506,000
15 July 2022160,000158.1025,296,000
Accumulated for the period620,000-101,102,100
Accumulated under the programme6,634,000-1,053,926,340

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 8,022,342 treasury shares corresponding to 1.225% of the total share capital.

