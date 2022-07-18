Generation Bio Appoints Dannielle Appelhans to Its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq: GBIO), a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines for people living with rare and prevalent diseases, announced today that Dannielle Appelhans has been appointed to its Board of Directors.



Dannielle Appelhans is a tenured pharmaceutical executive who has built deep expertise in strategy, manufacturing, supply chain and operations. She is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Rubius Therapeutics, where she oversees Corporate Strategy, Communications, Quality, Technical Development and Operations. Prior to joining Rubius, Appelhans held multiple executive-level positions at Novartis, including Global Head of Supply Chain Management, where she was responsible for end to end supply chain of all Novartis divisions worldwide, and culminating in her role as Chief Technical Officer of Novartis Gene Therapies (formerly AveXis).

“We’re thrilled to have Dannielle join our Board as she brings important leadership in strategy and operations, which will be invaluable throughout our journey from research to commercial stage,” said Geoff McDonough, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Generation Bio. “Dannielle’s experience from rare disease gene therapies to global supply chain for mainstream therapies will be an important guide as we continue to build our platform, pipeline and company.”

“Generation Bio’s aim to create novel genetic medicines for therapeutic areas previously inaccessible via conventional approaches is highly compelling,” Appelhans said. “I look forward to collaborating with management and other Directors to help establish capabilities that the company needs to scale effectively and ultimately achieve its mission.”

Before Novartis, Appelhans was a consultant at McKinsey & Company specializing in operations strategy for pharmaceutical & medical products. She also held early leadership roles in operations at Eli Lilly and Company. Appelhans earned an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from MIT School of Engineering, an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, and a B.S.E. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio is innovating genetic medicines to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company’s non-viral genetic medicine platform incorporates a novel DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a unique cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and a highly scalable capsid-free manufacturing process that uses proprietary cell-free rapid enzymatic synthesis, or RES, to produce ceDNA. The platform is designed to multi-year durability from a single dose, to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific tissues, and to allow titration and redosing to adjust or extend expression levels in each patient. RES has the potential to expand Generation Bio’s manufacturing scale to hundreds of millions of doses to support its mission to extend the reach of genetic medicine to more people, living with more diseases, around the world.

For more information, please visit www.generationbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company, including statements about our strategic plans or objectives, our technology platform, our research and clinical development plans, and preclinical data and other statements containing the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the identification and development of product candidates, including the conduct of research activities, the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of the company’s product candidates; uncertainties as to the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether results from earlier preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties regarding the rapid enzematic synthesis manufacturing process; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; challenges in the manufacture of genetic medicine products; whether the company’s cash resources are sufficient to fund the company’s operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements for the period anticipated; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s business and operations; as well as the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in subsequent filings the company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company’s views as of the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company’s views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date on which they were made.

Investors and Media Contact

Maren Killackey

Generation Bio

mkillackey@generationbio.com

857-371-4638