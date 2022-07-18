Darksteel Technologies, a Managed Security Services Provider, Selects PortalGuard IAM as their Identity Security Platform for Key Customers

ORLANDO, Fla. and WALL, N.J., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced Darksteel Technologies, a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) based in Orlando, has selected BIO-key's PortalGuard® Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform, to provide its customers with enterprise-grade identity authentication security for access to their desktops, critical business applications, and data.



As an MSSP, Darksteel Technologies (Darksteel) prides itself on delivering enterprise-class cybersecurity solutions to its small-to-medium sized customer base. Darksteel selected PortalGuard IDaaS for its unmatched variety of choices for workforce and customer multi-factor authentication (MFA), exclusive Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) options, single sign-on (SSO), and self-service password reset (SSPR) to support its customer's IAM strategies fully. PortalGuard IDaaS provides enterprise security capabilities that MSPs and MSSPs can use to improve operational effectiveness and their customer's security posture, all at an affordable price.

"We needed a solution that can fit many of our varied customer needs. We were impressed with BIO-key’s wide variety of multi-factor authentication (MFA) options for our customers to choose from to secure access to their desktops and applications," said Carlos Cisneros, Managing Director for Darksteel Technologies, "We are looking forward to a long, mutually beneficial partnership with BIO-key."

"We are pleased to add Darksteel Technologies to our community of MSPs and MSSPs who use our award-winning PortalGuard platform as their identity security solution for customers," said Fred Corsentino, CRO of BIO-key. "We were very impressed with the expertise and professionalism of Darksteel Technologies and feel confident that their customers are in good hands."

About Darksteel Technologies, LLC (www.darksteeltechnologies.com)

Darksteel Technologies is a complete technology solution provider. We are 100% committed to ensuring business owners have the most reliable and professionally managed IT security in Orlando. Our team of talented cybersecurity pros can help address those concerns that keep most people up at night. We handle all aspects of your IT security, including compliance, training, malware/crypto/ransomware protection, cloud security, DevSecOps, vulnerability management, professional services, architecture design, and other infosec requirements. We focus on your cybersecurity, so you don't have to.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

