ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|11-Jul-22
|61,676
|€443.1204
|€27,329,893.79
|12-Jul-22
|47,868
|€434.2238
|€20,785,424.86
|13-Jul-22
|26,499
|€437.4004
|€11,590,673.20
|14-Jul-22
|24,674
|€441.6954
|€10,898,392.30
|15-Jul-22
|16,375
|€457.5978
|€7,493,163.98
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771