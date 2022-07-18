ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 11-Jul-22 61,676 €443.1204 €27,329,893.79 12-Jul-22 47,868 €434.2238 €20,785,424.86 13-Jul-22 26,499 €437.4004 €11,590,673.20 14-Jul-22 24,674 €441.6954 €10,898,392.30 15-Jul-22 16,375 €457.5978 €7,493,163.98

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

