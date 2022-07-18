BALTIKA’S UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS, SECOND QUARTER AND 6 MONTHS OF 2022

Tallinn, ESTONIA

Baltika Group ended the second quarter with a net loss of 1,001 thousand euros. Last year, the Group ended the second quarter with a net profit of 37 thousand euros. Compared to the same period last year, the Group’s result weakened by 1,038 thousand euros.

The sales revenue of the Group in the second quarter was 2,308 thousand euros, decreasing by 28% compared to the same period last year. The reason for the decrease in sales revenue were as follows:

  1. The unpredictable war situation between Russia and Ukraine negatively affected the Group’s sales revenue. Although the situation in the Baltics had improved by the end of the first quarter and the number of visitors was gradually recovering, the impact of the war on consumer behaviour was also felt during the beginning of the second quarter.
  2. The Group has continued with the plan to close unprofitable stores. Within six months, we have closed six unprofitable stores (5 stores in the first quarter and 1 store in the second quarter). In the case of Estonia, as the market with the largest number of stores, the planned closure of unprofitable stores will continue during 2022. The closing of unprofitable stores is planned to be finalised by the end of 2022. The reduced sales revenue will be compensated by the three new Ivo Nikkolo concept stores opened this year.
  3. The sales revenue of the second quarter of last year included the sales revenue of the discontinued brands Monton, Mosaic, Baltman and Bastion. The sales result for the second quarter of this year includes only minimal income from the sale of discontinued brands.

E-com sales revenue for the second quarter was 171 thousand euros, decreasing by 56% compared to the same period last year. The result of the e-store in the second quarter of 2021 is not fully comparable, because in the comparable period the Group had two e-stores, Monton and Ivo Nikkolo, therefore the result of the e-store in the second quarter of last year included the sale of discounted products of the discontinued brands Baltman and Monton through the Monton e-store shop. The Monton e-shop was finally closed in September 2021.

The gross profit for the second quarter was 1,188 thousand euros, decreasing by 28% compared to the same period last year (Q2 2021: 1,656 thousand euros). The Group’s gross profit margin was 51% in the second quarter, i.e., at a similar level to the same period last year (Q2 2021: 52%).

The distribution and administrative expenses of the Group were 2,074 thousand euros in the second quarter, remaining at a similar level to the same period last year (Q2 2021: 2,036 thousand euros). The result of the comparable period is not fully comparable because:

  1. Payroll costs for the second quarter of last year include cost reductions due to the government’s decision to support people and businesses in sectors affected by the COVID-19 restrictions.
  2. In the second quarter of the previous year, a reduction of rental cost in the amount of 266 thousand euros was recorded, as the rental discounts received from shopping centres and government subsidies for the rent paid were recorded.

Therefore, although the Group’s distribution and administrative expenses have remained at a similar level to the same period of last year, the Group has continued general cost savings and closing unprofitable stores. In addition to the above, the Group’s general administrative expenses have decreased by 69 thousand euros compared to the same period last year.

The Group ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of 406 thousand euros, using the bank’s overdraft facility in the amount of 2,871 thousand euros (out of the limit of 3,000 thousand euros) at the end of the quarter. Baltika continues to implement its strategy:

  1. We develop modern, high-quality products in our women’s fashion brand Ivo Nikkolo, which is available in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and in our e-store.
  2. We are developing a newer, more modern and customer-friendly Ivo Nikkolo e-shop.
  3. We continue to open new Ivo Nikkolo concept stores in the Baltics.


Consolidated statement of financial position

 30 June 202231 Dec 2021
ASSETS  
Current assets  
Cash and cash equivalents406614
Trade and other receivables197696
Inventories2,0442,491
Total current assets2,6473,801
Non-current assets  
Deferred income tax asset8080
Other non-current assets162172
Property, plant and equipment1,303855
Right-of-use assets5,5485,956
Intangible assets616631
Total non-current assets7,7097,694
TOTAL ASSETS10,35611,495
   
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  
Current liabilities  
Borrowings356364
Lease liabilities1,8341,692
Trade and other payables2,3782,438
Total current liabilities4,5684,494
Non-current liabilities  
Borrowings4,1202,425
Lease liabilities3,7034,264
Total non-current liabilities7,8236,689
TOTAL LIABILITIES12,39111,183
   
EQUITY  
Share capital at par value5,4085,408
Reserves4,4314,431
Retained earnings-9,527-6,627
Net profit (loss) for the period-2,347-2,900
TOTAL EQUITY-2,035312
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY10,35611,495

 

Consolidated statement of profit and loss and comprehensive income

 2Q 20222Q 20216m 20226m 2021
     
     
Revenue2,3083,2084,3835,339
Cost of goods sold-1,120-1,552-2,346-2,811
Gross profit1,1881,6562,0372,528
     
Distribution costs-1,803-1,696-3,634-3,837
Administrative and general expenses-271-340-633-835
Other operating income (-expense)-3445148685
Operating profit (loss)-92071-2,182-1,459
     
Finance costs-81-34-165-159
Profit (loss) before income tax-1,00137-2,347-1,618
     
Income tax expense0000
     
Net profit (loss) for the period-1,00137-2,347-1,618
     
Total comprehensive income (loss)
for the period		-1,00137-2,347-1,618
     
     
Basic earnings per share from net profit (loss)
 for the period, EUR		-0,02-0,03-0,04-0,01
     
Diluted earnings per share from net profit (loss)
 for the period, EUR		-0,02-0,03-0,04-0,01

 

Brigitta Kippak

Member of the Management Board, CEO

brigitta.kippak@baltikagroup.com

 

