Safe-T Group Expands Consumer Privacy Solution Portfolio with New Application for Android Users

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: SFET) (TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T” or the “Company”), a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced the further expansion of its offerings with the release of its consumer privacy solution for Android mobile devices including smartphones and tablets.

The new application for Android provides users with privacy protection tool. Utilizing advanced encryption technologies, the new privacy solution prevents a user’s personal data from being accessed or monitored. By blocking the ability to track or monitor a user’s online activity and history, their personal information remains private.

The Android operating system powers approximately 70% of all mobile devices in worldwide[1] use today representing a large and growing unserved global market for Safe-T. The launch of the Company’s consumer privacy solution for Android follows upon the success of its iOS version for Apple devices and the recent launch of its first application for Windows-based personal computers. Available for all major devices and endpoints, the Company’s solutions deliver an easy-to-use experience across all platforms while protecting a user’s data and privacy by blocking the tracking and monitoring of their internet browsing activities.

“Safe-T is committed to harnessing the power of its unique, easy-to-use privacy and cybersecurity technologies to help protect consumers from the increasing number of online threats they face every day. With the launch of our privacy solution for Android, we now have the capability to extend our reach across every major operating system and device platform in use today, presenting us with many exciting growth opportunities created by an increasingly connected world,” said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include, enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as a powerful, secured and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for both advanced and basic users, ensuring full protection for all personal and digital information.

Our cyber-security solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, mitigates attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizational data access, storage and exchange use cases, from outside the organization or within, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. Our ZoneZero® solutions are available by our reseller, TerraZone Ltd. , a global information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our advanced and secured proxy network, the world’s fastest, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network is the only one of its kind that is comprised of millions of residential exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

