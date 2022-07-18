MIMEDX Welcomes Kate Surdez as Chief Human Resources Officer

Proven Biotech Executive Brings Versatile Leadership Experience



MARIETTA, Ga., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), a transformational placental biologics company, today announced the addition of Kate Surdez as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective today. Ms. Surdez comes to MIMEDX with more than 20 years of experience in Human Resources, having led talent acquisition, total rewards, succession and workforce planning, performance coaching, and organizational change management for several successful IPOs and large multinational biotech companies.

Timothy R. Wright, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Kate is a seasoned executive with a passion for life sciences. She brings extensive experience in all elements of Human Resources and will be an influential part of advancing key business initiatives and talent strategies that align with our mission and objectives. I look forward to her contributions on our executive leadership team as we ensure MIMEDX remains a long-term destination for top talent, and a thriving environment for our employees.”

Throughout her career, Ms. Surdez has demonstrated valued leadership, a breadth of involvement in executive-level functions, and the ability to drive successful key partnerships across all levels of an organization. In addition, she has a recognized ability to translate an understanding of the business into actionable programs and company results in the people function. The Company has added the CHRO position to its leadership team to guide processes and programs that support sustainable growth.

“I am thrilled to join MIMEDX to contribute to the collective success of each and every employee,” Ms. Surdez added. “This is an extraordinary opportunity to be a part of an organization with industry-leading people, products and customer service that make a difference in the lives of patients.”

About Kate Surdez

Kate is an accomplished Human Resources (HR) leader who has managed several organizations through growth and transformation. She has held a variety of HR roles with increasing responsibility, most recently as the Head of HR for Vaxxinity, a clinical-stage biotech at which she built the HR function from the ground up. Prior thereto, she served as Senior Vice President of HR for Viela Bio, a successful biotech start-up spun out of AstraZeneca that was later acquired by Horizon Therapeutics. During her time at Viela Bio, she played a critical role in their IPO, developing infrastructure and the commercial organization and taking the company from 35 to 170 employees. Earlier in her career, Kate provided HR support to multiple functions within the biologics and small molecule teams at MedImmune/AstraZeneca, including as Global HR Lead at AstraZeneca. Kate holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a transformational placental biologics company, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental tissue engineering, we have both a commercial business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com .

Contacts

Investors:

Jack Howarth

Investor Relations

404.360.5681

jhowarth@mimedx.com