Terracon Acquires Drilling Engineers Inc.

Olathe, Kansas, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terracon, an employee-owned firm with a long history of providing excellence in engineering consulting services, announces the expansion of their drilling services with the acquisition of Drilling Engineers Inc. (DEI) of Fort Collins, Colorado. For nearly 60 years, DEI has served public and private sector clients with a complete suite of subsurface drilling services and has a long history of collaboration with Terracon.

DEI is now known as Terracon and will continue to operate from its Fort Collins location with support from Terracon’s existing Fort Collins office and additional Front Range locations in Denver, Greeley, Longmont, and Colorado Springs, Colorado; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and more than 175 locations nationwide. All DEI employees will join Terracon.

“With the largest drilling fleet of any engineering consulting firm in the United States, the addition of DEI further enhances our ability to quickly mobilize to support changes in workload and project demands and we are excited to welcome their team to Terracon,” said Gayle Packer, Terracon chair, president, and CEO.

“Joining Terracon is the next step for DEI in decades of continuous growth to becoming one of the most dependable and professional drilling companies in the West,” said Rick Rogers, president, DEI. “The addition of Terracon’s national resources and expertise will allow us to provide our clients with enhanced capabilities while still providing the same reliable service they expect.”

DEI is Terracon’s second acquisition in 2022, joining Wang Engineering Inc. of Illinois, and its 17th acquisition since the beginning of 2017.

Terracon is an employee-owned consulting firm comprised of more than 5,500 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. We provide on-time and real-time data-driven insights, provided by our talented employee-owners, to create an unmatched client experience that spans the lifecycle of any project, any size, anywhere. ​Terracon consistently ranks as a top 25 design firm by Engineering News-Record. Start to explore with us by visiting terracon.com.