English French Dutch

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 29,009 Ageas shares in the period from 11-07-2022 until 15-07-2022.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 11-07-2022 5,843 245,710 42.05 41.52 42.33 12-07-2022 5,854 242,513 41.43 40.93 42.10 13-07-2022 5,647 231,659 41.02 40.66 41.51 14-07-2022 5,806 233,132 40.15 39.60 41.02 15-07-2022 5,859 236,268 40.33 39.52 40.67 Total 29,009 1,189,283 41.00 39.52 42.33

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,411,936 shares for a total amount of EUR 147,789,446. This corresponds to 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment