Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 29,009 Ageas shares in the period from 11-07-2022 until 15-07-2022.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
11-07-20225,843245,71042.0541.5242.33
12-07-20225,854242,51341.4340.9342.10
13-07-20225,647231,65941.0240.6641.51
14-07-20225,806233,13240.1539.6041.02
15-07-20225,859236,26840.3339.5240.67
Total29,0091,189,28341.0039.5242.33

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,411,936 shares for a total amount of EUR 147,789,446. This corresponds to 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

