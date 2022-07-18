Data Storage Corporation CEO to Participate in the Benzinga All Access Event on July 22nd

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and data analytics solutions, today announced that Chuck Piluso, Chief Executive Officer of Data Storage, will be participating in the Benzinga All Access event taking place on July 22, 2022.



Mr. Piluso is scheduled to present on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 9:40 A.M. Eastern Time.

The event will be broadcast live and can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZV7EIrsfxM. An archived recording of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.dtst.com/.

About Benzinga All Access

Benzinga All Access is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On All Access, Benzinga partners with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. From emerging biotechs, to alternative real estate investment platforms, to everything in between, guests on All Access have one thing in common: they want to tell their story to investors.

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company provides a broad range of premium business continuity and analytics solutions from seven data center in the USA and Canada. The Company serves its clients with cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery, cyber security, telecommunications and data analytics. Clients look to Data Storage Corporation to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance cyber security, and meet increasing industry, state, and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education, and the healthcare industry.

