Digital Twin Consortium Signs Agreement with the University of Melbourne

BOSTON, MA, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Twin Consortium® and the University of Melbourne, through its Centre for Spatial Data and Infrastructure and Land Administration (CSDILA), have signed an agreement to accelerate the development, deployment, and adoption of digital twin technologies through joint projects. Under the agreement, Digital Twin Consortium and the university will identify joint projects and training programs and will explore grants and other forms of funding and collaboration opportunities with the Digital Twin Consortium Australia and New Zealand Regional Branch.

“We are delighted to share our knowledge and capabilities and contribute to the Digital Twin Consortium in their mission towards creating consistency and interoperability of digital twin technology,” said Professor Abbas Rajabifard, Director of CSDILA, The University of Melbourne. "This agreement facilitates our collaboration with Digital Twin Consortium on developing research and development cases and training sessions for capacity building and awareness of digital twin use cases across governments and industries,” said Dr. Soheil Sabri, Co-chair of Academia and Research Working Group, Digital Twin Consortium and Digital Delivery Lead, Digital Twin at CSDILA, The University of Melbourne.

“We’re excited about the CSDILA’s mission to leverage digital twins to conduct research on digital innovations, educate, and train the future workforce required for digital governments and industries,” said Dan Isaacs, Chief Technology Officer, Digital Twin Consortium. “We look forward to working on joint projects and training programs that further the adoption of digital twins in industry and government.”

About CSDILA

The Centre for Spatial Data Infrastructures and Land Administration (CSDILA) was established at the University of Melbourne in November 2001. The vision for the Centre is to be, to drive the evolving concept of spatial data infrastructures to develop virtual information systems that integrate data and make it accessible for solving the demands facing modern society. CSDILA achieves this by undertaking research and training in Land Administration Systems (LAS) and Spatial Data Infrastructures (SDI), particularly to pioneer ways of supporting the sustainability of land uses and the alleviation of poverty. The CSDILA team has developed leading-edge digital twin solutions with industry and government partners. Their agile in-house design and development team has the technical expertise and resources to implement quality digital twin solutions rapidly, and they are committed to research and training to evolve the maturity of digital twins. CSDILA builds collaborative, interactive 3D, AR and VR visualizations incorporating 2D, 3D, and 4D (time) data and services to meet business and decision-making requirements.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology in many industries, from aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group.

