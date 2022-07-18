Jostens Builds Teacher Morale Through Global Conference

Minneapolis, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- School leaders who are looking for ways to build teacher morale or encourage academic achievement, good behavior and school spirit are attending the Jostens Renaissance Global Conference.

The leading provider of yearbooks, graduation caps and gowns, and class rings is offering a conference that has drawn 1600 educators and student leaders. They have come together to focus on building stronger schools through culture and climate at the Jostens Renaissance Global Conference.

“The Jostens Renaissance Global Conference makes educators feel like rock stars. We are proud that while we celebrate their work, we also provide tangible strategies to improve school culture and climate, and help every student meet their fullest potential. This event is energetic, fun and truly impactful,” said Mike Wolf, Vice President Marketing, Yearbook at Jostens.

The event offers strategies from the Jostens Renaissance department, which offers philosophy, resources and events that help teachers love their job and students thrive in schools. The conference offers more than 90 breakouts in addition to keynote speakers Ron Clark and Gian Paul Gonzalez, and general sessions that model key concepts, like celebrating academics and character as much as athletics.

The conference builds on the concept that school culture is stronger when positive behaviors receive more attention than negative ones, and when students and educators work together create and implement a plan.

“The Jostens Renaissance Global Conference is a highlight of the year for many educators and even Jostens employees, as we care deeply about the success of schools,” said Wolf. “But it doesn’t stop here. We are very proud to offer a wide variety of resources on JostensRenaissance.com to schools who want to build their culture and climate.”

The Jostens Renaissance Education department is staffed by former teachers with a strong interest in supporting schools across the country. To that end, they are offering more resources than ever before, each with a focus on usefulness and ease-of-use. With more than 30 live and virtual events, a new Professional Learning video and discussion series and a deep bench of assets, schools are able to find the right fit for their needs. Renaissance resources are available to all customers as part of their partnership with the company.

“We are thrilled to have come together with such driven school leaders this week,” said Wolf. “We’re looking forward to seeing what happens in their schools next school year as they utilize Jostens Renaissance.”

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, MN, for more information visit www.jostens.com.

