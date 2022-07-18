CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Celsius Network, LLC and its Executive Officers

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that they have filed a class action lawsuit against Defendants Celsius Network LLC (“Celsius”), Celsius Lending LLC, Celsius KeyFi LLC (collectively, the “Celsius Entities”) and the company executives Individual Defendants Alex Mashinsky, Shlomi “Daniel” Leon, David Barse, and Alan Jeffrey Carr.



The action, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and captioned Goines v. Celsius Network, LLC et al., Case No. 3:22-cv-04560, asserts claims under §§5, 12(a)(1),15, and 20(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”), as well as under §§10(b) and 20A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased so-called Celsius Financial Products from February 9, 2018 and July 13, 2022 inclusive (the “Class Period”), and who were damaged thereby. The lead plaintiff deadline in this action is September 13, 2022.

If you purchased Celsius Financial Products, including Earn Rewards high-interest accounts, CEL Tokens, and/or Celsius Loan products between February 9, 2018, and May 13, 2022, inclusive, and have suffered significant losses, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Sean Masson (212) 519-0522, or via email at celsiuslitigation@scott-scott.com , for more information.

Celsius is a financial services company that generates revenue through cryptocurrency trading, lending, and borrowing, the sale of its unregistered securities, as well as engaging in proprietary trading.

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated provisions of the Exchange Act by carrying out a plan, scheme, and course of conduct that Celsius intended to and did deceive retail investors and thereby caused them to purchase Celsius Financial Products at artificially inflated prices; endorsed false statements they knew or recklessly should have known were materially misleading, and made untrue statements of material fact and omitted to state material facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading.

The complaint alleges that Celsius and its affiliates, along with the Individual Defendants, also violated provisions of the Securities Act by selling non-exempt securities without registering it. The complaint alleges that Celsius and Individual Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Act by also participating in Celsius’ failure to register the Celsius Financial Products. The complaint alleges that the Defendants violated provisions of the New Jersey Common Law by possessing the monetary value of Celsius Financial Products of inflated value which rightfully belongs to the Plaintiff and members of the Class.

The price of CEL Tokens went from a high of $7.73 on June 3, 2021, to a low of $0.28 just over a year later on June 12, 2021, in the wake of the June Crisis and Celsius freezing its investors accounts

Lead Plaintiff Deadline

The lead plaintiff deadline in this action is September 13, 2022. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 13, 2022. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed class.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Plaintiff’s counsel, Sean Masson of Scott+Scott, at (212) 519-0522 or via email at celsiuslitigation@scott-scott.com.

CONTACT:

Sean Masson

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Ave, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169

(212) 519-0522

celsiuslitigation@scott-scott.com