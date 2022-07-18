Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2022 First Half Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) reported financial results for the 2022 first half and second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

2022 First Half Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Returned $4.4 million of capital to shareholders through dividends and the repurchase of 95,364 shares at an average price of $25.39 per share
  • Net income was $7.9 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, compared to $8.6 million, or $1.35 per diluted share
  • First-half pre-tax income benefited from $1.2 million of accelerated net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), compared to $1.9 million in the 2021 first half
  • Net income during the second quarter was negatively impacted by $579,000 of one-time expenses associated with the proposed Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger
  • Net interest margin improved by 20 basis points to 3.91%, compared to 3.71%
  • Total loans were $978.0 million, compared to $981.7 million at December 31, 2021
  • Total loans increased by $27.8 million, or 6.1% annualized from December 31, 2021, without the impact of PPP loan forgiveness
  • Return on average assets was 1.21%, compared to 1.26%
  • Return on average equity was 11.49%, compared to 11.88%
  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 13.03%, compared to 13.41%
  • Strong asset quality with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.48%, compared to 0.73%
  • Allowance for loan losses was 1.49% of total loans, compared to 1.34%
  • Merger with Liberty Bancshares, Inc. on schedule to close during the 2022 fourth quarter

“We are focused on profitably growing our business, supporting our communities, and creating value for our shareholders, and I am pleased with the progress we made during the second quarter,” stated James R. Heslop, II, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Profitability has remained strong despite lower year-over-year fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program and $579,000 of one-time expenses associated with the proposed Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. Reflecting our profitable financial model, second-quarter net interest margin increased 30 basis points to 4.02%. I am also encouraged by the growth we experienced in our return on tangible common equity, demonstrating the additional benefits of our share repurchase program.”  

Mr. Heslop continued, “We are working on growing our balance sheet while controlling risk in a very fluid business environment. During the second quarter, core loans increased at an annualized rate of 6.9% since the beginning of the year. We continue to work on completing the merger with Liberty Bancshares, Inc., which we expect to close during the 2022 fourth quarter. Once complete, we expect to benefit as a larger bank with total assets of approximately $1.80 billion, strong earnings accretion, and a robust footprint in two of Ohio’s largest and fastest-growing markets. We believe the merger will generate meaningful earnings per share accretion while having a minimal tangible book value dilution and manageable earn-back period.”

Mr. Heslop concluded, “Over the past several years, we have invested throughout our organization, expanded our digital banking capabilities, and assembled a strong team of motivated and experienced leaders. We expect 2022 to be another good year for Middlefield Banc Corp., and I am excited by the direction we are headed,” concluded Mr. Heslop.

Income Statement

Net interest income for the 2022 first half decreased 0.9% to $23.5 million, compared to $23.7 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 3.91%, compared to 3.71% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2022 second quarter was $12.0 million, compared to $11.9 million for the 2021 second quarter. The 1.5% increase in net interest income for the 2022 second quarter was largely a result of a 26.9% reduction in total interest expense. The net interest margin for the 2022 second quarter was 4.02%, compared to 3.72% for the same period of 2021.

For the 2022 first half, noninterest income was $2.8 million, compared to $3.9 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2022 second quarter was $1.4 million, compared to $1.6 million for the same period last year.

For the 2022 first half, noninterest expense increased 3.6% to $16.8 million, compared to $16.2 million for the same period last year. Operating costs in the 2022 second quarter increased 8.1% to $8.5 million from $7.9 million for the 2021 second quarter. The Company incurred $579,000 of additional operating expenses during the 2022 second quarter associated with the proposed Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger.

Net income for the 2022 first half ended June 30, 2022, was $7.9 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, compared to $8.6 million, or $1.35 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $4.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.70 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2022, decreased 4.9% to $1.29 billion, compared to $1.36 billion at June 30, 2021. Net loans at June 30, 2022, decreased 7.5% to $963.4 million, compared to $1.04 billion at June 30, 2021. Since 2020, Middlefield has helped customers receive $211.1 million of forgiveness payments under the terms of the Paycheck Protection Program, including processing $16.3 million of forgiveness payments during the second quarter of 2022, and $32.7 million of forgiveness payments year-to-date. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at June 30, 2022, was $1.4 million.

Total deposits at June 30, 2022, were $1.15 billion, compared to $1.20 billion at June 30, 2021. The 4.0% decrease in deposits was primarily due to a decline in time-based and interest-bearing accounts, partially offset by increased noninterest-bearing accounts. The investment portfolio was $172.0 million at June 30, 2022, compared with $150.9 million at June 30, 2021.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We remain well-positioned to benefit from a rising interest rate environment. In addition, as economic uncertainty has increased, we are entering this period from a position of strength with a historically strong balance sheet and excellent asset quality. These trends allow us to navigate a changing economic cycle while simultaneously allocating capital to support our long-term growth strategies, dividend payment, and share repurchase program.”

Mr. Stacy continued, “We continue to allocate excess capital to our dividend and share repurchase programs. Year-to-date, we have repurchased 95,364 shares of our common stock at a total cost of $2.4 million. This includes 63,214 shares repurchased during the 2022 second quarter at an average price of $25.35 per share at June 30, 2022. With 292,187 shares remaining under our repurchase program, we will continue to focus on returning capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At June 30, 2022, stockholders’ equity was $128.2 million compared to $146.0 million at June 30, 2021. The 12.2% year-over-year decline in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio during the three-month period and the Company’s stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2022, was $22.07 compared to $23.50 at June 30, 2021.

At June 30, 2022, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $111.9 million, compared to $129.4 million at June 30, 2021. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $19.26 at June 30, 2022, compared to $20.82 at June 30, 2021.

Through the 2022 first half, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.34 per share, compared to $0.32 per share for the same period last year.

At June 30, 2022, the Company had an equity-to-assets ratio of 9.91%, compared to 10.74% at June 30, 2021.

Asset Quality

There was no provision for loan losses for the 2022 second quarter versus a $200,000 provision for loan losses for the same period last year. The year-over-year decline in the provision for loan losses was partially due to strong asset quality and the previous year’s prudent build in the Company’s allowance for loan losses associated with the potential economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no provision for loan losses for the 2022 first half versus $900,000 for the same period last year.

Net recoveries were $58,000, or 0.02% of average loans, annualized, during the 2022 second quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $122,000, or 0.05% of average loans, annualized, at June 30, 2021. Year-to-date net recoveries were $208,000, or 0.04% of average loans, annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $159,000, or 0.03% of average loans, annualized for the six-months ended June 30, 2021.

Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2022, were $4.7 million, compared to $7.8 million at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2022, were $11.5 million, compared to $14.9 million at June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2022, stood at $14.6 million, or 1.49% of total loans, compared to $14.2 million, or 1.34% of total loans at June 30, 2021.

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

 

  June 30,    March 31,    December 31,    September 30,   June 30, 
Balance Sheets (period end) 2022   2022   2021   2021   2021 
ASSETS                   
  Cash and due from banks$60,114  $78,804  $97,172  $113,177  $82,435 
  Federal funds sold  19,039   29,474   22,322   19,174   10,034 
     Cash and cash equivalents 79,153   108,278   119,494   132,351   92,469 
  Equity securities, at fair value 779   851   818   833   730 
  Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 171,958   175,216   170,199   163,057   150,850 
  Loans held for sale -   9   1,051   676   790 
  Loans:                   
Commercial real estate:                   
Owner occupied 120,771   113,590   111,470   110,883   109,777 
Non-owner occupied 288,334   293,745   283,618   310,222   304,324 
Multifamily 29,152   29,385   31,189   30,762   34,926 
Residential real estate 246,453   244,747   240,089   232,020   228,102 
Commercial and industrial 137,398   131,683   148,812   163,052   200,558 
Home equity lines of credit 111,730   106,300   104,355   105,450   107,685 
Construction and other 35,988   50,152   54,148   49,378   62,229 
Consumer installment 8,171   8,118   8,010   8,515   8,694 
Total loans 977,997   977,720   981,691   1,010,282   1,056,295 
Less allowance for loan and lease losses 14,550   14,492   14,342   14,234   14,200 
Net loans 963,447   963,228   967,349   996,048   1,042,095 
  Premises and equipment, net 17,030   17,142   17,272   17,507   17,680 
  Goodwill 15,071   15,071   15,071   15,071   15,071 
  Core deposit intangibles 1,249   1,326   1,403   1,484   1,564 
  Bank-owned life insurance 17,274   17,166   17,060   16,954   16,846 
  Other real estate owned 6,792   6,992   6,992   7,090   7,090 
  Accrued interest receivable and other assets 20,624   18,019   14,297   14,794   15,033 
     TOTAL ASSETS$1,293,377  $1,323,298  $1,331,006  $1,365,865  $1,360,218 
                    
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30, 
  2022   2022   2021   2021   2021 
LIABILITIES                   
  Deposits:                   
      Noninterest-bearing demand$379,872  $361,251  $334,171  $316,770  $326,665 
      Interest-bearing demand 154,788   162,010   196,308   237,576   207,725 
      Money market 185,494   187,807   177,281   178,423   183,453 
      Savings 252,179   264,784   260,125   256,114   252,171 
      Time 174,833   191,320   198,725   211,674   225,271 
         Total deposits 1,147,166   1,167,172   1,166,610   1,200,557   1,195,285 
                    
  Other borrowings 12,910   12,975   12,901   12,966   13,031 
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,081   5,507   6,160   6,287   5,858 
     TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,165,157   1,185,654   1,185,671   1,219,810   1,214,174 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                   
  Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,347,526                   
shares issued, 5,810,351 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022 87,562   87,562   87,131   87,131   87,131 
  Retained earnings 89,900   86,804   83,971   80,376   76,150 
  Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (17,591)  (6,674)  3,462   3,610   3,893 
  Treasury stock, at cost;  1,537,175 shares as of June 30, 2022 (31,651)  (30,048)  (29,229)  (25,062)  (21,130)
     TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 128,220   137,644   145,335   146,055   146,044 
                    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,293,377  $1,323,298  $1,331,006  $1,365,865  $1,360,218 
                    


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
  
For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,  December 31,   September 30,  June 30,  June 30,   June 30,
Statements of Income 2022   2022  2021   2021  2021  2022   2021
                        
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                       
   Interest and fees on loans$11,268  $10,985 $11,586  $12,258 $11,885 $22,253  $24,052
   Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 74   24  30   30  12  98   30
   Federal funds sold 46   3  1   1  1  49   1
   Investment securities:                       
      Taxable interest 442   443  438   461  410  885   780
      Tax-exempt interest 955   784  732   673  602  1,739   1,160
   Dividends on stock 33   24  23   24  26  57   55
      Total interest and dividend income 12,818   12,263  12,810   13,447  12,936  25,081   26,078
INTEREST EXPENSE                       
   Deposits 709   726  783   915  1,010  1,435   2,215
   Other borrowings 81   69  67   69  71  150   146
      Total interest expense 790   795  850   984  1,081  1,585   2,361
                        
NET INTEREST INCOME 12,028   11,468  11,960   12,463  11,855  23,496   23,717
                        
Provision for loan losses -   -  (200)  -  200  -   900
                        
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                       
   FOR LOAN LOSSES 12,028   11,468  12,160   12,463  11,655  23,496   22,817
NONINTEREST INCOME                       
   Service charges on deposit accounts 956   914  906   876  856  1,870   1,643
   (Loss) gain on equity securities (72)  33  (14)  102  40  (39)  121
   Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 108   106  106   108  106  214   332
   Gains on sale of loans 18   3  118   309  221  21   813
   Revenue from investment services 153   141  198   192  210  294   339
   Other income 220   206  221   234  199  426   602
      Total noninterest income 1,383   1,403  1,535   1,821  1,632  2,786   3,850
                        
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                       
   Salaries and employee benefits 3,785   4,386  4,088   4,488  4,321  8,171   8,575
   Occupancy expense 583   505  542   425  517  1,088   1,081
   Equipment expense 274   315  358   333  313  589   670
   Data processing and information technology
    costs		 822   682  660   736  698  1,665   1,484
   Ohio state franchise tax 292   293  285   287  286  585   572
   Federal deposit insurance expense 90   50  50   150  150  140   294
   Professional fees 383   455  435   136  323  838   742
   Net loss (gain) on other real estate owned 206   8  (66)   9  22  214   68
   Advertising expense 229   228  221   222  221  457   442
   Software amortization expense 40   48  119   88  74  88   154
   Core deposit intangible amortization 77   77  80   81  80  154   160
   Merger-related costs 579   -  -   -  -  579   -
   Other expense 1,175   1,219  1,059   951  889  2,233   1,969
      Total noninterest expense 8,535   8,266  7,831   7,906  7,894  16,801   16,211
                        
Income before income taxes 4,876   4,605  5,864   6,378  5,393  9,481   10,456
Income taxes 787   772  1,027   1,174  968  1,559   1,864
                        
NET INCOME$4,089  $3,833 $4,837  $5,204 $4,425 $7,922  $8,592
                        
PTPP (1)$4,876  $4,605 $5,664  $6,378 $5,593 $9,481  $11,356
                        
(1)  The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.                
                        


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
 For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  June 30,  June 30,   June 30, 
  2022  2022  2021  2021  2021  2022  2021 
Per common share data                     
Net income per common share - basic$0.70 $0.65 $0.81 $0.85 $0.70 $1.35 $1.36 
Net income per common share - diluted$0.70 $0.65 $0.81 $0.85 $0.70 $1.35 $1.35 
Dividends declared per share $0.17  $0.17  $0.21  $0.16  $0.16 $0.34 $0.32 
Book value per share (period end)$22.07 $23.43 $24.68 $24.13 $23.50 $22.07 $23.50 
Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3)$19.26 $20.64 $21.88 $21.39 $20.82 $19.26 $20.82 
Dividends declared $993 $1,000 $1,242 $978 $1,004 $1,993 $1,920 
Dividend yield 2.71% 2.78% 3.37% 2.66% 2.72% 2.72% 2.73%
Dividend payout ratio 24.28% 26.09% 25.68% 18.79% 22.69% 25.16% 22.35%
Average shares outstanding - basic 5,851,422  5,879,025  5,951,838  6,136,648  6,297,071  5,865,147  6,331,356 
Average shares outstanding - diluted 5,860,098  5,889,836  5,975,333  6,157,181  6,312,230  5,873,823  6,348,345 
Period ending shares outstanding 5,810,351  5,873,565  5,888,737  6,054,083  6,215,511  5,810,351  6,215,511 
                      
Selected ratios                     
Return on average assets 1.25% 1.17% 1.41% 1.51% 1.30% 1.21% 1.26%
Return on average equity 12.30% 10.75% 13.17% 13.95% 12.10% 11.49% 11.88%
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4) 14.02% 12.13% 14.85% 15.71% 13.65% 13.03% 13.41%
Efficiency (1) 61.82% 62.54% 56.56% 54.04% 57.18% 62.17% 57.50%
Equity to assets at period end 9.91% 10.40% 10.92% 10.69% 10.74% 9.91% 10.74%
Noninterest expense to average assets 0.65% 0.62% 0.58% 0.58% 0.58% 1.27% 1.18%
                      
(1)  The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income
(2)  See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below                    
(3)  Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding                     
(4)  Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity               
                      


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
 For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  June 30,  June 30,    June 30, 
Yields 2022  2022  2021  2021  2021  2022   2021 
Interest-earning assets:                      
  Loans receivable (2) 4.66% 4.53% 4.61% 4.74% 4.43% 4.60%  4.45%
  Investment securities (2) 3.76% 3.41% 3.30% 3.37% 3.47% 3.59%  3.60%
  Interest-earning deposits with other banks 0.77% 0.23% 0.20% 0.21% 0.18% 0.48%  0.19%
Total interest-earning assets 4.28% 4.06% 4.07% 4.20% 4.05% 4.17%  4.08%
Deposits:                      
  Interest-bearing demand deposits 0.15% 0.14% 0.12% 0.12% 0.12% 0.15%  0.14%
  Money market deposits 0.49% 0.47% 0.47% 0.46% 0.46% 0.48%  0.47%
  Savings deposits 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06%  0.07%
  Certificates of deposit 0.83% 0.87% 0.90% 1.08% 1.19% 0.85%  1.24%
Total interest-bearing deposits 0.36% 0.37% 0.36% 0.41% 0.46% 0.36%  0.50%
Non-Deposit Funding:                      
  Borrowings 2.51% 2.16% 2.09% 2.11% 2.18% 2.34%  2.16%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.39% 0.39% 0.37% 0.42% 0.47% 0.39%  0.50%
Cost of deposits 0.24% 0.25% 0.26% 0.30% 0.34% 0.25%  0.37%
Cost of funds 0.27% 0.27% 0.27% 0.31% 0.35% 0.27%  0.38%
Net interest margin (1) 4.02% 3.80% 3.82% 3.91% 3.72% 3.91%  3.71%
                       
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.           
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
                       

 


  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30, 
Asset quality data 2022   2022   2021   2021   2021 
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                   
Nonperforming loans (1)$4,670  $4,728  $4,859  $6,806  $7,760 
Other real estate owned 6,792   6,992   6,992   7,090   7,090 
Nonperforming assets$11,462  $11,720  $11,851  $13,896  $14,850 
                    
Allowance for loan losses$14,550  $14,492  $14,342  $14,234  $14,200 
Allowance for loan losses/total loans 1.49%  1.48%  1.46%  1.41%  1.34%
Net (recoveries) charge-offs:                   
   Quarter-to-date$                    (58) $                  (150) $                  (308) $(34) $122 
   Year-to-date (208)  (150)  (183)  125   159 
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized:                   
   Quarter-to-date -0.02%  -0.06  -0.12  -0.01  0.05%
   Year-to-date -0.04  -0.06  -0.02  0.02%  0.03%
                    
Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.48%  0.48%  0.49%  0.67%  0.73%
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans 311.56%  306.51%  295.16%  209.14%  182.99%
Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.89%  0.89%  0.89%  1.02%  1.09%
 
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.                    
                    
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30, 
  2022   2022   2021   2021   2021 
                    
Stockholders' Equity$128,220  $137,644  $145,335  $146,055  $146,044 
Less Goodwill and other intangibles 16,320   16,397   16,474   16,555   16,635 
Tangible Common Equity$111,900  $121,247  $128,861  $129,500  $129,409 
                    
Shares outstanding 5,810,351   5,873,565   5,888,737   6,054,083   6,215,511 
Tangible book value per share$19.26  $20.64  $21.88  $21.39  $20.82 
                    


Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
                      
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
  2022  2022  2021  2021  2021  2022  2021 
                      
Average Stockholders' Equity $133,377 $144,630 $145,716 $148,048 $146,719 $139,003 $145,892 
Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles 16,357  16,435  16,513  16,594  16,674  16,396  16,714 
Average Tangible Common Equity$117,020 $128,195 $129,203 $131,454 $130,045 $122,607 $129,178 
                      
Net income$4,089 $3,833 $4,837 $5,204 $4,425 $7,922 $8,592 
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 14.02% 12.13% 14.85% 15.71% 13.65% 13.03% 13.41%
                      
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
                      
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  June 30,  June 30,   June 30, 
  2022  2022  2021  2021  2021  2022  2021 
                      
Net income$4,089 $3,833 $4,837 $5,204 $4,425 $7,922 $8,592 
Add Income Taxes 787  772  1,027  1,174  968  1,559  1,864 
Add Provision for loan losses -  -  (200) -  200  -  900 
PTPP$4,876 $4,605 $5,664 $6,378 $5,593 $9,481 $11,356 
                      


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30,
  June 30,
  2022
  2021
  Average     Average   Average     Average 
  Balance  Interest   Yield/Cost   Balance  Interest   Yield/Cost 
Interest-earning assets:                   
  Loans receivable (3) $         970,820  $           11,268  4.66%  $     1,078,866  $           11,885  4.43%
  Investment securities (3) 176,138  1,397  3.76%  135,338  1,012  3.47%
  Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 79,924  153  0.77%  85,245  39  0.18%
Total interest-earning assets 1,226,882  12,818  4.28%  1,299,449  12,936  4.05%
Noninterest-earning assets 89,555         70,692       
Total assets $     1,316,437         $     1,370,141       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                   
  Interest-bearing demand deposits $         159,779  $                   59  0.15%  $         207,080  $                   64  0.12%
  Money market deposits 185,711  228  0.49%  185,728  212  0.46%
  Savings deposits 260,226  40  0.06%  253,612  38  0.06%
  Certificates of deposit 184,748  382  0.83%  233,930  696  1.19%
  Short-term borrowings -  -  0.00%  227  -  0.00%
  Other borrowings 12,945  81  2.51%  13,062  71  2.18%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 803,409  790  0.39%  893,639  1,081  0.49%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                   
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 375,013         323,590       
  Other liabilities 4,638         6,193       
Stockholders' equity 133,377         146,719       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $     1,316,437         $     1,370,141       
Net interest income    $           12,028         $           11,855    
Interest rate spread (1)       3.89%        3.56%
Net interest margin (2)       4.02%        3.72%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                   
  average interest-bearing liabilities       152.71%        145.41%
                    
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.      
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.            
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $271 and $179 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively   
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                   


  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30,    March 31,  
  2022   2022 
  Average     Average   Average     Average 
  Balance  Interest   Yield/Cost   Balance  Interest   Yield/Cost 
Interest-earning assets:                   
  Loans receivable (3) $         970,820  $           11,268  4.66%  $         983,853  $           10,985  4.53%
  Investment securities (3) 176,138  1,397  3.76%  170,829  1,227  3.41%
  Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 79,924  153  0.77%  91,690  51  0.23%
Total interest-earning assets 1,226,882  12,818  4.28%  1,246,372  12,263  4.06%
Noninterest-earning assets 89,555         85,667       
Total assets $     1,316,437         $     1,332,039       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                   
  Interest-bearing demand deposits $         159,779  $                   59  0.15%  $         170,353  $                   60  0.14%
  Money market deposits 185,711  228  0.49%  184,265  212  0.47%
  Savings deposits 260,226  40  0.06%  260,162  38  0.06%
  Certificates of deposit 184,748  382  0.83%  193,657  416  0.87%
  Short-term borrowings -  -  0.00%  -  -  0.00%
  Other borrowings 12,945  81  2.51%  12,943  69  2.16%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 803,409  790  0.39%  821,380  795  0.39%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                   
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 375,013         359,656       
  Other liabilities 4,638         6,373       
Stockholders' equity 133,377         144,630       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $     1,316,437         $     1,332,039       
Net interest income    $           12,028         $           11,468    
Interest rate spread (1)       3.89%        3.67%
Net interest margin (2)       4.02%        3.80%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                   
  average interest-bearing liabilities       152.71%        151.74%
                    
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.      
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.            
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $271 and $223 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. 
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                   
                    



  For the Six Months Ended  
  June 30,    June 30,  
  2022   2021 
  Average     Average   Average     Average 
  Balance  Interest   Yield/Cost   Balance  Interest   Yield/Cost 
Interest-earning assets:                   
  Loans receivable (3) $         977,336  $           22,253  4.60%  $     1,091,119  $           24,052  4.45%
  Investment securities (3) 173,483  2,624  3.59%  125,924  1,940  3.60%
  Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 85,807  204  0.48%  89,477  86  0.19%
Total interest-earning assets 1,236,626  25,081  4.17%  1,306,520  26,078  4.08%
Noninterest-earning assets 87,382         70,850       
Total assets $     1,324,008         $     1,377,370       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                   
  Interest-bearing demand deposits $         165,066  $                119  0.15%  $         205,063  $                141  0.14%
  Money market deposits 184,988  440  0.48%  190,502  441  0.47%
  Savings deposits 260,194  78  0.06%  254,882  85  0.07%
  Certificates of deposit 189,203  798  0.85%  251,711  1,548  1.24%
  Short-term borrowings -  -  0.00%  169  -  0.00%
  Other borrowings 12,944  150  2.34%  13,660  146  2.16%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 812,395  1,585  0.39%  915,987  2,361  0.52%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                   
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 367,334         309,395       
  Other liabilities 5,276         6,096       
Stockholders' equity 139,003         145,892       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $     1,324,008         $     1,377,370       
Net interest income    $           23,496         $           23,717    
Interest rate spread (1)       3.78%        3.56%
Net interest margin (2)       3.91%        3.71%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                   
  average interest-bearing liabilities       152.22%        142.64%
                    
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.      
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.            
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $494 and $347 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.   
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                 


