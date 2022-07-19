Sinch publishes updated historical segment reporting after implementation of new operating model

English Swedish

Stockholm, Sweden – July 19, 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announced that updated historical financial segment reporting has been made available on the company’s investor relations website investors.sinch.com .

The publication of updated historical segment reporting is made to simplify the understanding of Sinch’s upcoming quarterly report, where the new segment reporting has been implemented. The updated segment reporting does not affect Sinch’s previously reported total revenues or profit.

The new segments match the new operating model that Sinch announced on February 3, 2022 , which consists of five business units. The Messaging segment includes two business units, Enterprise & Messaging and Applications. The remaining three segments, Voice, Email and SMB, consists of the respective business unit. Central functions and group costs are recorded under Other.

The changed segment reporting means that SMB, Sinch’s offering towards small- and medium sized businesses, is reported as a standalone segment and not as a part of Messaging. At the same time, the previous “Operators” segment is now folded into Messaging and is no longer a segment of its own.

The updated segment reporting includes net sales, gross profit, operational expenditures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per segment for the last five quarters. Proforma figures, where all acquired businesses are included in all periods, are also provided. Proforma figures have not been reviewed by Sinch’s auditor.

The attached assembled information has not been subject to review by the company’s independent auditor.

Sinch’s quarterly report for the second quarter 2022 will be published, as previously communicated , on July 21 at 07:30 CEST.

