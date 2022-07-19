GBT Researching Practical Applications of its Motion Detection Wireless Technology

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), is researching practical applications implementation of its intelligent, wireless, motion detection patented technology, which has been assigned an internal code name “Apollo”. The non-provisional patent was granted on April 12, 2022, and protects real time, RF based technology to produce an accurate computer vision system. Apollo includes AI algorithms to control and analyze radio wave transmissions and their reflections to construct accurate 3D/2D imaging in real time. The patented IP describes a technology that can produce a high-resolution live video of objects and living entities within a scanned area. The technology distinguishes between objects and living entities by detecting unique patterns and performing an intelligent surroundings mapping. GBT started R&D activities to explore Apollo’s practical applications development within various domains. Apollo’s technology main aim is to provide an accurate wireless computer vision capability. Management believes that modern applications may potentially include autonomous vehicles look-around system, health monitoring, military and security. It is also believed that the patent’s technology can be also used for security purposes including an airport’s concealed weapons detection, intruder’s preventions, and as a wireless night vision system for military purposes. The technology is designed to works in indoor/outdoor environments, through walls and other mediums, for example underground and water. The system’s effective range can be extended using repeater units to cover larger areas. GBT plans to conduct comprehensive research to evaluate the implementation of Apollo’s patented technology within major domains applications.



The Company released a short video that present the potential of said technology over different domains: https://youtu.be/7H4o3Nz6ndQ

"We are currently researching for practical applications development possibilities for our Apollo, patented technology. We believe the wireless motion detection and imaging technology encapsulates a broad world of commercialization possibilities. The patent’s IP can be efficiently used as an accurate, high resolution computer vision “eyes” within a wide variety of fields. For example, one possible application is an external, non-invasive artery’s clogs imaging system. A small probe, like a common ultrasound unit, can scan the human body’s arteries, providing 3D imaging of arteries and veins, detecting life threatening blockages. Another efficient application is smart vehicles look-around vision system to provide a detailed information about the vehicle’s surroundings. In addition, this type of technology can be highly efficient for the security domain, for example concealed objects detection system for airports. The patent’s computer vision IP can “see” through walls and other mediums using machine learning algorithms. Apollo sends RF data and analyzes its reflections using deep learning techniques, constructing 3D/2D images and live motion videos in real time. Since its very sensitive to volume changes, it can wirelessly measure heartbeat, breathing rhythm, and emotional distress, all without any need of wearables or physical contact. GBT plans to further research the Apollo IP within major domains to identify commercial development opportunities in major domain. We truly believe that Apollo’s IP captures vast potential to offer our modern world better health, life style and security” provided Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.



