California Air Resources Board (CARB) Recent Amendments to the Airborne Toxic Control Measure for Reefer Transportation Units Favors Reflect Scientific’s Cryogenic Clean Air Reefer’s

OREM, Utah, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, announces the California Air Resources Board has recently amended California’s regulations to favor the Cryometrix CB 40 cold transportation trailer opening the door to adoption.



Transport refrigeration trailers (aka Reefers) emit multiple air pollutants, including diesel particulate matter, fine particulate matter, oxides of nitrogen, and greenhouse gases.

Reefers typically operate at refrigerated warehouses or distribution centers, grocery stores, seaport facilities, and intermodal railyards and are used for the temperature-controlled transportation of perishable goods. Refrigerated trucks haul over 90 percent of the food Americans eat, and today there are more than 500,000 refrigerated trailers in service in the United States.

Key elements of the amendment include the use of a lower global warming potential refrigerant and more stringent particulate emission standards. These elements can be addressed with the Cryometrix CB 40 system, which utilizes a proven and patented liquid nitrogen temperature control technology, avoiding the need for diesel-driven compressor units that employ HFC-type refrigerants.

“With the number of Reefer units now in service, this is becoming a significant market opportunity for Reflect Scientific as more interest in deploying green technology gains momentum. We have a commercially available, cost-effective, proven system ready for deployment,” remarked Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific, who also noted that California’s average price of $6.60 per gallon for diesel fuel is an additional incentive above and beyond the clean air initiatives.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

