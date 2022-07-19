net2phone Partners with UPSTACK

Agreement brings net2phone’s cloud communications

offerings to the UPSTACK Platform

Newark, NJ, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone, a leading cloud communications provider, today announced a strategic partnership with UPSTACK, the fast-growing platform that transforms the way businesses design and select digital infrastructure solutions.

The partnership enables UPSTACK’s extensive network of expert advisors to offer net2phone’s cloud communication solutions to clients through UPSTACK’s industry-transforming platform, trusted client relationships, and advanced technology.

“Through this partnership, we will collaborate with UPSTACK’s highly regarded technology experts and advisors…enabling their clients to leverage the power of the cloud for smarter conversations,” said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. “This agreement reflects net2phone’s singular commitment to our channel partners’ success through a comprehensive partners’ program including industry-leading incentives, flexible pricing, and white-glove on-boarding.”

"We're excited to partner with net2phone, a leader in VoIP and unified communications services,” said Danielle De Costa, Vice President of Supplier and Sales Enablement for UPSTACK. “Their solution set is ideal for enabling next-generation workforce models for businesses of all sizes."

net2phone’s cloud communications solutions include advanced feature sets and robust integrations with popular applications including Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, Slack and Zoho.

Forward Looking Statements:

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About net2phone:

net2phone’s cloud communications and contact center solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT). To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect on LinkedIn .

About UPSTACK:

Launched in 2017 in New York, N.Y., UPSTACK is transforming the way digital infrastructure is sourced and sold. Through a powerful combination of the industry's leading advisors, advanced technology, and dedicated customer support resources—UPSTACK uses actionable business intelligence to architect and source customized technology solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, business buyers streamline IT procurement by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology services from hundreds of proven providers, along with the professional guidance to identify and evaluate the best solutions. UPSTACK's service portfolio includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity and IoT. For more information, visit us at upstack.com.

