NOBLIS NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR FOR KEY DEFENSE AI CENTER

Reston, Va., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced that it was selected as a prime contractor on the five-year Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) Services Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) with a $241.6 million ceiling.

Under the agreement, the Noblis team will help the Department of Defense (DoD) prepare data for use in AI applications that drive critically important initiatives such as Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

The Noblis team, which includes Avocado Systems, CalypsoAI, RIVA and TAMR, has extensive experience in collecting, cleaning, transforming and analyzing a broad array of data types using state-of-the-art tools and capabilities.

“Noblis’ strong record of providing innovative solutions from a position of independence and objectivity helps our government—and nation—operate more effectively and more efficiently,” said Glenn Hickok, vice president for Noblis’ Defense mission area. “Our team’s extensive data science experience will ensure that AI will be a force multiplier for increasing accuracy, speed of decision making and mission-focused outcomes.”

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. Together with our subsidiaries, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.